UPDATE: Armed man outside UN arrested after standoff, lockdown

By Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

UPDATE (2:45 P.M. Dec. 2, 2021) – NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down for several hours Thursday after a man was seen pacing outside one of its main gates with what police said appeared to be a shotgun.

The man, who appeared to be in his 60s, was taken into custody without incident at around 1:30 p.m., about three hours after police said he was first spotted outside a security checkpoint on Manhattan’s First Avenue.

During the standoff, the man held an object pointed at his own throat, possibly a firearm. The gates on the fence that rings the U.N. complex were closed, and the man didn’t appear to be trying to breach the security perimeter. Police said there was no danger to the public.

People inside U.N. headquarters were initially told to shelter in place, but were later allowed to move about the complex and come and go from other entrances. The U.N. General Assembly and Security Council were both in session Thursday.

U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said there was “zero indication” the man was a current or former U.N. employee.

Details including criminal charges weren’t immediately available.

NEW YORK (AP) — United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down Thursday for several hours after a man was seen pacing nearby with what police said appeared to be a shotgun.

A police spokesperson said hostage negotiators were speaking with the man, who appeared to be in his 60s, and hoped to resolve the situation peacefully.

Police said there was no danger to the public. People inside U.N. headquarters were told to shelter in place. The U.N. General Assembly and Security Council were both in session Thursday.

The man was first spotted around 10:30 a.m. on the east side of 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, just outside the U.N.’s Manhattan headquarters, police said.

Videos posted on social media showed the man pacing in front of a gate to the U.N. complex on 1st Avenue, carrying an object, possibly a firearm.

The gates were closed and the person didn’t appear to be trying to breach the security perimeter.

