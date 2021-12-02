Mary Lou Hertzner

Wayne Ronald Gunderson, 88, of Albert Lea, Minn., stepped into heaven and the arms of Jesus on November 27, 2021, in Albert Lea, Minn. He was born on July 22, 1933, to Truman and Gladys (Rasmussen) Gunderson and lived his entire life in the Freeborn County area. Wayne graduated from Albert Lea High School, where he was active in the band and FFA. He was a hired hand on a nearby farm for a time, then accompanied his employer to Colorado Springs to help build a motel. His favorite memory of that time was driving alone to the top of Pike’s Peak, just for the view.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO