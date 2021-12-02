Mary Lou Hertzner

79-year-old Lafayette "Jr." Price of Broughton, formerly of Ottawa died November 16th at Morris Hospital. Services originally scheduled for December 6th are being postponed. Arrangements for Lafayette "Jr." Price are with the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
NORTH WEBSTER – Neva Mildred Sexton, 83, of North Webster, passed away at 4:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Courtyard Healthcare in Goshen. She was born on Aug. 21, 1938, in Indianapolis, to Carl Franklin and Virginia Mae Butcher Borders. She attended Warsaw High School and lived in...
Catherine Jeannie Gray was a strong, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully on November 24, 2021 at the age of 75. She was born on March 21, 1946 in Detroit, MI. She met her husband, David Gray, in college at Western Michigan University. Together they had 8 children: Marie, Jennifer, Paula, Daniel, Andrea, Monica, Sarah and Joshua.
James and Stephanie Singer of Oil City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Nov. 20. James Singer and the former Stephanie Petrush were married Nov. 20, 1971, at the St. Lawrence Church of Albion.
Wayne Ronald Gunderson, 88, of Albert Lea, Minn., stepped into heaven and the arms of Jesus on November 27, 2021, in Albert Lea, Minn. He was born on July 22, 1933, to Truman and Gladys (Rasmussen) Gunderson and lived his entire life in the Freeborn County area. Wayne graduated from Albert Lea High School, where he was active in the band and FFA. He was a hired hand on a nearby farm for a time, then accompanied his employer to Colorado Springs to help build a motel. His favorite memory of that time was driving alone to the top of Pike’s Peak, just for the view.
Terrence Lynn Cowgill, 63, of Kalamazoo, Michigan passed away on November 30, 2021 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Friday, December 3, 2021 2:51 PM.
A card shower has been requested for Joe and Helen (Keaton) Smart in recognition of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage in 1971 in Bainbridge. They have three daughters, Angela (Richard) Shriver, Amy Carmean and April (Brad) Calhoun; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Cards should be mailed to 806 S. Fourth St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.
Steven J. Utter, 67, Rochester, passed at 4:50 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne. Steven was born May 29, 1954, in North Manchester, to the late Arbie and Dorothy (Biggs) Utter. He married on Aug. 25, 1972, in Rochester, to Deborah Byrd. He...
SYRACUSE – Nancy I. Mack, 76, Syracuse, died at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Syracuse. She was born on April 6, 1945, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to Roy Orville and Lesta Rachel Byas George. Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, Warsaw....
GALENA–Randall W. “Randy” Schoenfeld, 70, Galena, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. A celebration of life will be planned for the upcoming boating season. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Galena Boat Club in memory of Randy. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention...
Janice J. Beaudrie, 74, of Cody, passed away in Billings, Montana, on Nov. 29, 2021. Visitation with family present will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary taking place at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at the Church of St. Anthony on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Mary Lou Reavis Miller will be celebrating her 99th birthday on Feb. 12. As one of Clemmons’ longest residents, Miller, who is better known as Mama Lou, reflects on the many memories and connections that have made it home to her and her family. “Growing up as the second oldest...
Zona Elizabeth Tillman, 90, of St. Joseph, Michigan passed away on November 28, 2021 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 4:29 PM.
Funeral services for Debbie L. Smith, 63, of Mount Victory, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with her son; Bobby Smith officiating. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home. Debbie...
Sandra was born on May 30, 1936 in Litchfield, to Michael John and Julia Holesko. She was baptized and received her First Communion and Confirmation at SS Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Gillespie. She married Charles E. Dragovich on Feb. 11, 1956 in Springfield, and in 2021, they celebrated...
A celebration of life for Doris Jean Chamberlain, 69. of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Doris died on November 28, 2021 at the Marion General Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Humane...
March 13, 1932 – November 24, 2021 LaVern Hoelscher, age 89, passed away on November 24, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana. He lived at Scenic Hills at the Monastery with his wife, Helen Marie (Schwartz) Hoelscher, who passed away last year. He was born in Albert Lea, MN...
Harvey Eness, 78, of Ontario, Wis., passed away at home Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. He was born March 5, 1943, to Thomas Harlan and Elizabeth (Olson) Eness in Ames, Iowa. In 1965, Harvey moved north to Ontario, Wis., where he purchased his first farm on Brush Creek.Because he loved everything about farming, Harvey often told people “I never had a job my whole life.” He may have never had a “job,” but his work resulted in one of the top-producing dairy herds in Vernon County. Harvey also was a patriot who served in the Army National Guard at the same time he started farming.
Jay A. Fetters, 72, North Manchester, passed away Dec. 1, 2021 at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. On June 11, 1949, Jay was born to Lee Roy and Eunice Irene (Riffell) Fetters in Greenville, Ohio. On March 30, 1974, Jay married Leona Nell Filbrun. She passed away Jan. 10, 2021....
Linda Rae Dick, 75, faithful follower of God’s plan and long-time resident of Collierville, Tennessee, moved into her heavenly home on November 25, 2021. She spent her last mortal days cradled in the arms of her loving family, including her husband of 55 years, Willis. Linda was well known among...
