FOXBORO (CBS) — The season did not end how the Revolution would have liked, but New England players continue to take home some honors for the club’s historic 2021 campaign. Four Revolution players were named to Major League Soccer’s 2021 Best XI on Thursday. Those four are goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielders Carles Giland and Tajon Buchanan, and forward Gustavo Bou, who are being recognized as some of the league’s top players at their respective positions. New England’s four selections lead the MLS this season, and is a new club high. It’s tied for the second most in league history (D.C. United: 1997,...

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO