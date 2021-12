Okay, so it's more like: Run Eagles Run! Run Eagles Run!. But it doesn't matter. Let's not let semantics get in the way of a narrative-altering stretch of football from the team that plays in Philadelphia. Because the Eagles are playing some of the more interesting football right now in the NFC -- they are off the mat, and they have creeped to within shouting distance of the playoff chase. Mere weeks after oh so many seemed ready to run rookie head coach Nick Sirianni out of town, with quasi-rookie QB Jalen Hurts with him (he's only been a starter for a calendar year), the Eagles are nearing .500 with a slew of divisional games still to play and a chance to be perched well at their Week 14 bye.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO