Copycat threats of violence force some Michigan schools to close Thursday

By WXYZ Staff
 4 days ago
A mass school shooting on Tuesday in Oxford, Michigan, has sparked a disturbing trend across Metro-Detroit.

School districts in the area say they're dealing with copycat threats of violence, and more than a dozen districts have canceled class Thursday to remain cautious.

These threats are popping up on social media. It's already making uneasy students scared to go to school. In Troy, district leaders say they canceled classes over a rumored threat they found on Snapchat.

Troy police say they are investigating.

Holly area schools will be closed Thursday and Friday as the Holly Police Department investigates another threat circulating on social media.

According to police, the threat does not look credible, but officials say they will be beefing up on-campus security as a precaution.

According to Superintendent Pat Watson, Bloomfield Hills Schools will also be closed Thursday.

He sent a memo to parents Wednesday night saying: "Over the past hour, BHS and other communities across the region have received numerous reports of threats of violence circulating on social media. Out of an abundance of caution, all BHS schools will be closed on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

On Wednesday, a threat of violence also caused a shutdown at Avondale High School in Auburn Hills. The school's website indicated police were investigating a social media threat made against high schools in the county.

List of other schools closed Thursday, December 2:

  • Avondale School District
  • Bloomfield Hills School District
  • Cedar Crest Acdmy/Early Child Ctr
  • Clarenceville School District
  • Clarkston Community Schools
  • Clawson Public Schools
  • Clintondale Community Schools
  • DeLaSalle Collegiate High
  • Detroit Catholic Central High
  • Everest Academy
  • Everest Collegiate High
  • Farmington Central High
  • Farmington High
  • Four Corners Montessori Academy
  • Harbor High
  • Hazel Park Community Schools
  • Holy Family Regional North
  • Holy Family Regional South
  • Keys Grace Academy
  • Lakeland High
  • Lake Orion Community Schools
  • Lamphere Public Schools
  • Milford High
  • Momentum Academy
  • North Farmington High
  • Notre Dame Lower Division
  • Notre Dame Prep
  • Oakland Tech-NE Campus
  • Oakland Tech-NW Campus
  • Oakland Tech-SE Campus
  • Oakland Tech-SW Campus
  • Oakside Scholars Charter Academy
  • Oak Valley Middle
  • Ortonville Montessori Center
  • Rochester Community Schools
  • Saint Catherine of Siena Academy
  • St. Joseph Catholic-Lake Orion
  • St. Mary's Preparatory
  • St. Patrick Catholic -White Lake
  • South Lyon Community Schools
  • Troy School District
  • Walled Lake School District
  • Walton Charter Academy
  • Warren Consolidated Schools
  • Waterford Schools
  • West Bloomfield School District
  • White Lake Middle

Over in Southfield, regional officials say someone brought a weapon to school, but they did not cancel classes Thursday. They will have more police officers on campus.

We're told no one was hurt, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Birmingham Schools will also be in session on Thursday.

Alex Bozarjian at WXYZ first reported this story.

State
Michigan State
Bucks County Courier Times

Schools closed, student arrested after school shooting threat in Bristol Borough

Bristol Borough High School and Middle School were closed Monday after the district received a report of a student threatening a shooting at the high school. Superintendent Thomas Shaffer wrote in a statement on the district's website that the district received a tip about 10 p.m. Sunday from Safe2Say Something application, that a student had planned to "shoot up" the high school Monday.
BRISTOL, PA
13 WHAM

Batavia schools closed due to social media threats

Batavia, N.Y. — Batavia city school district and Batavia police are actively investigating a threat. Superintendent of Batavia city school district, Scott Bischoping, says all buildings in the district will be closed Friday Dec. 3 due to threats of violence circulating on social media. The school district is working with...
BATAVIA, NY
Macon Telegraph

What to know about 4 students killed in Michigan high school shooting. ‘My heart aches’

Four students killed in a school shooting have been identified after a 15-year-old gunman opened fire at a Michigan high school. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 30 identified Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, as the first three fatalities from that day’s shooting at Oxford High School. On Dec. 1, 17-year-old Justin Shilling was announced as the fourth student to die from injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

South Florida Students Face Serious Charges, Lifelong Consequences For School Threats

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the past few months, at least half a dozen South Florida students have been arrested and charged with serious crimes after making threats against schools. As recently as Monday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for posting a threat against Miami Senior High. Among the recent school threat arrests made since October across Miami-Dade and Broward, all suspects were teenagers and all are facing felony charges. “A primary focus of my job is simply this: to punish children who break the law when necessary,” said Judge Elijah H. Williams. Williams is a circuit court judge assigned to the Juvenile Delinquency Division...
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Local response to threats of school violence

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Plans have been put in place for Capital Region schools to respond to threats of violence. Local school districts and law enforcement are gearing up. “It’s not a matter if it happens here, it’s a matter of when it happens here,” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.   Sheriff Apple says […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WLNS

Michigan prosecutor charges 7 juveniles with school threats

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area prosecutor has charged seven juveniles in separate incidents recently for making threats against schools or having a weapon in school. The charges, issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier in the week which left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded. “There […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven schools closed Monday due to threat

Grand Haven Area Public Schools will be closed Monday due to "potential threats of violence." The closure was announced shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, and includes all after-school events, activities and facility rentals. "We are working with your local law enforcement agencies as they investigate each report," Superintendent Andy Ingall...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
districtadministration.com

New threats of violence are shutting schools down after tragedy in Oxford

More than a dozen Michigan school districts closed due to threats that emerged on social media in the wake of Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School. Students in Hazel Park Community Schools are being encouraged to reach out to a trusted adult if they see or hear something “that doesn’t seem right.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Oakland Press

Watch: Officials speak on ‘copycat’ school threats

The events at Oxford High School have prompted several copycat threats in area school districts. Oakland County Executive Michael Bouchard, County Executive David Coulter, Prosecutor Karen McDonald, and representatives from local schools and law enforcement agencies spoke about these incidents Thursday, Dec. 2.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WTKR News 3

