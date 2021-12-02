ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Twice long for a love in 'Doughnut' music video

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YafCC_0dCP5LLI00

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a video for the Japanese single "Doughnut" on Thursday.

In the "Doughnut" video, the members of Twice long for an absent love. The group sings about the hole left in your heart when you're missing a special person.

"Doughnut" appears on Twice's new single album of the same name. The album also features the song "Wonderful Day" and the "Doughnut" and "Wonderful Day" instrumentals.

Twice's most recent full Japanese album, Perfect World, was released in July.

Twice consists of Chaeyoung, Dahyun, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Mina, Momo, Nayeon, Sana and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

Twice last released the Korean album Formula of Love: O+T=<3 in November.

Comments / 0

Related
countryfancast.com

Watch the Lonestar Amazed Music Video and Lyrics

The Country band Lonestar song "Amazed" was released in 1999 and spent 8 weeks at #1 on the Country Music charts. The Lonestar Amazed song was released in 1999 and reached #1 on the Billboard Country Music chart with this major Country hit. The song was a track on their “Lonely Grill” album. This song was ranked the #1 country song of the year for 1999 on the Billboard Year-end Country chart.
MUSIC
NME

BTS’ V to contribute song for upcoming K-drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’

BTS member V is set to sing a new original song for the soundtrack of upcoming SBS series Our Beloved Summer. Earlier today (November 25), South Korean news outlet MyDaily reported that the K-pop idol would be lending his voice to the upcoming K-drama series. Notably, Our Beloved Summer is set to star Parasite‘s Choi Woo-shik, who is known to be close friends with the singer.
MUSIC
NME

TWICE reach new peak on Billboard 200 with ‘Formula Of Love: T+O=<3'

K-pop girl group TWICE have scored their second Top 10 on the Billboard 200 with their latest album, ‘Formula Of Love: T+O=<3’. On November 22, Billboard announced that the act’s new studio album had debuted at Number Three on the chart. This marks a new peak for the K-pop girl group, as well as TWICE’s first-ever Top Three entry on the chart.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Bonobo Shares Dazzling New Music Video For “Otomo”

Simon Green, known professionally as “Bonobo,” is a British musician/producer currently based out of Los Angeles. He started working professionally in the music business in 1999 in Brighton, England and has been active ever since. His music stylings are considered to be hip-hop, rap, dance and electronic. However, contrary to his sound, his musical inspirations are mainly derived from alternative rock and world music rather than hip hop.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nayeon
Person
Jeongyeon
Person
Dahyun
Person
Jihyo
Person
Chaeyoung
UPI News

Doja Cat assists a queen in 'Woman' music video

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Doja Cat is back with a new music video. The 26-year-old singer and rapper released a video Friday for the song "Woman." The "Woman" video shows a queen summon Doja Cat to help her defend her throne. Doja Cat is seen dancing for the would-be usurper.
MUSIC
NME

EVERGLOW return with powerful music video for ‘Pirate’

EVERGLOW have unveiled the stunning music video for their latest single ‘Pirate’,. In the captivating visual, the members of EVERGLOW gear up for battle as they wield weapons such as bows and swords, while leader Sihyeon waves a flag bearing their official logo. The clip also features scenes of the girl group performing the song’s intense choreography.
MUSIC
The Independent

John Mayer records song based on viral TikTok video mocking his music

John Mayer has recorded his own version of a viral TikTok song that mocked his music.The singer responded to the video by social media user Vincent Haney, who has the TikTok username @johnmayerlover3000, in which he parodied Mayer’s music.Sitting in his car, Haney said: “Dudes who listen to John Mayer be like…” before pressing play on his car radio and singing a Mayer-inspired song.The lyrics of the parody went: “Hanging out in your house with you, give me another chance to prove, hot dogs are my favourite food.”On Tuesday (30 November), Mayer, who has 1.4 million followers on TikTok,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#South Korean#Japanese#Twice#Perfect World
UPI News

BTS share holiday remix of 'Butter'

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has released new version of its hit single "Butter." The K-pop group shared the "Butter (Holiday Remix)" on Friday to celebrate the holidays. The cover art for the remix reimagines the "Butter" logo for the holidays. The heart-shaped butter pat now...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Grimes Shares Unique New Song And Lyric Video “Player Of Games”

Grimes has never been one to limit herself when it comes to creativity. In July of this year, she created a Discord server and teased some new music during a DJ set on the app as part of the virtual reality festival Splendour XR, an offshoot of the Australian fest Splendour In The Grass. During this set, she played her song “Player Of Games” which has just released on streaming services.
MUSIC
Complex

Shordie Shordie Drops Video for New Song “Counter”

Not long after delivering his track “Specific” with Blxst, rising rapper Shordie Shordie has delivered a slick video for his new song “Counter.”. Building upon his catchy blend of R&B and hip-hop, “Counter” is one of Shordie’s most direct singles to date. Running just over two and a half minutes, he doesn’t waste his time atop the colorful production. Upon sharing the track, Shordie added on Instagram, “My fav part of da house.” The release of the track follows the conclusion of a supporting slot on OhGeesy’s sold-out North America tour.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Shares Vibrant Music Video for ‘Woman’: Watch

Fresh off of her multi GRAMMY nominations for Planet Her, Doja Cat has shared the music video for her song ‘Woman’ which became a sleeper hit from her album following release. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her...
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

ABBA Premieres Joyful Music Video For New Holiday Single ‘Little Things’

ABBA have premiered the music video for their joyful new holiday single “Little Things,” which marks the pop group’s first official Christmas song. The sweet visual follows a group of children who set out to create their very own rendition of an ABBA Voyage concert. “Benny played the melody to...
MUSIC
thegreyhound.org

Olivia Rodrigo releases another hit music video for her song, “traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans on Oct. 20 when she unexpectedly dropped her music video for her hit song “traitor.” Rodrigo takes her fans on a nostalgic journey back through high school relationships with her creative video. She tops the charts once again, hitting number 9 on the top trending videos on YouTube.
MUSIC
Ricky

Decoding people's love for sad music

On 19 November 2021, the iconic British singer, Adele, released a new studio album after nearly five years. Her fans had been missing her and had been waiting patiently for her to release new music. Her new studio album, named 30, became an instant success immediately after being released. The lead single of the album, “Easy on Me”, released on 15 October 2021, broke the all-time record for the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify with 24 million global streams.
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Music Video for Song from New Movie ‘Marry Me’

Jennifer Lopez has a new song out called “On My Way,” from the upcoming movie Marry Me co-starring Owen Wilson. The former World of Dance judge just released a music video to go along with the romantic track, featuring some seriously glamorous looks. Jennifer Lopez Releases ‘On My Way’ Music...
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
223K+
Followers
45K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy