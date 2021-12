Austrian Audio’s range-topping Hi-X65 are strong performers for the money, delivering a fine combination of insight, sturdy build and comfort. Austrian Audio has had something of a dream start to life when it comes to What Hi-Fi? reviews. We’ve covered three of the company’s headphones so far, and each one has been excellent, garnering full five-star reviews and, in the case of the entry-level Hi-X15, a What Hi-Fi? Award this year. Take a look at the open-back Hi-X65’s rating and you’ll see that this current range-topper continues to keep standards high.

