Chesapeake, VA

Plasser American dedicates first structure in Chesapeake headquarters expansion

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6rFw_0dCP472A00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Plasser American Corporation dedicated its first structure in a $52.6 million expansion of its North American headquarters and manufacturing center in Chesapeake's South Norfolk community Thursday morning.

The project will include a new 82,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will double production capacity and add 98 new jobs to the company's current workforce of just over 300 employees.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Chesapeake Mayor Rick West were among some of the speakers at Thursday's dedication.

Plasser American, which began in Illinois 60 years ago, designs, manufactures and operates “maintenance of way” equipment to maintain the safety of passenger and commercial railroad tracks across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It relocated to Chesapeake in 1970 to be close to the Port of Virginia.

Plasser American also has a first-of-its-kind training program that enables apprentices to gain hands-on experience while studying at Tidewater Community College.

To learn more about Plasser American, click here.

Person
Ralph Northam
#North American
Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

