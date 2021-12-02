ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Storage Policy Clarification

By Tibmeister
vmware.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo I have a Storage Policy that is RAID5 (EC) with Stripe Width=1. I cloned this and the new policy's only difference is Stripe Width=2. I set a VM to use this policy about 36 hours ago. I expected that instead of seeing 4 components for my disks I would see...

communities.vmware.com

MARKETS
VIDEO GAMES
COMPUTERS
OREGON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
COMPUTERS
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Addning new servers to existing vcenter

I have VMware environment with 1 vcenter and 9 esxi hosts are connected, 8 ESXis installed with 6.7. We need to add 4 more new servers in our environment So what will be the best approach since 6.7 is reaching the EOL?. Still, go ahead with 6.7 and upgrade later?
COMPUTERS
srt.com

PERSONAL STORAGE: END OF SUPPORT

As customer needs evolve, SRT continually evaluates and updates our hardware and software to maintain security and performance. As a result, we have determined that we will end support of Personal Storage space that customers have used for personal web page hosting. On December 31, 2021 support for Personal Storage...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

SyncML Profil for Defender DeviceControl needed

Has someone a idea how I can build the SyncML Custom profile for this GPO?. I would like to configure "Block Write and Execute access to all but block specific unapproved USBs" Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Device Control Removable Storage Access Control, removable storage m... I have built a syncml...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Connections refused between VMs

I have two VMs (clones of each other). Simple basically default setup. I have installed Java and Apache Cassandra on each VM. One is configured for 127.0.0.1, the other 127.0.0.2. Individually both instances come up fine on their assigned IPs. However, when I change the settings in the config to allow them them to 'find' each other, so that the two can bind as a cluster, the connection from each to the other is refused. Here is an example message:
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

USB datastore disappears after trying to create VM

I built an ESXi instance on an 8GB Raspberry Pi using a 256Gb USB stick (plugged directly into the USB 3.0 port on the Pi). I did a SHIFT+O at boot and enabled AutoPartition. It automatically created a 100+ GB partition for the OS, and a 100+ GB partition for the datastore. When it first boots up, I am able to see the space in the datastore. But, as soon as I try to create a new VM, or upload an ISO to the datastore, it fails, and the space available in the datastore goes to 0 bytes. I am still able to operate in the console, so I assume the USB is still accessible. I've tried re-scanning and rebooting the PI, but it does not make the USB datastore accessible again.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Home Assistant, disk size is not dynamically shrinking

As far as I know there's no encryption involved. Are you 100% sure that the dd method will work in combination with Home Assistant? Since I do not want to end up with an even bigger VMDK. "use vmware-vdiskmanager -k with the VM shut down." Forgot to mention, already tried...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

What’s NEW! vRealize Log Insight Cloud (December 2021)

US West (Oregon) Europe (London, Frankfurt) Asia Pacific (Sydney, Singapore) South America (Sao Paulo) As you’re exploring all the features vRealize Log Insight Cloud has to offer from your 30-day trial, this is a quick option that allows you to upload a log file from your local file system to visualize and explore logs, dashboards, alerts, and other features with ease. Supported files formats for log upload are .log and .txt with the ability to upload 10 files at a time (10mb each).
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Unable to update after 7.0U3 upgrade

After upgrading to 7.0U3 and getting past the Intel NVME issues, I'm now also getting stuck on a Mellanox nmst patch. (host has a Mellanox NIC) --> <value>MEL_bootbank_nmst_4.14.3.3-1OEM.700.1.0.15525992</value>. --> </found>. --> <result>ERROR</result>. --> </test>. But, trying to manually install this package via cli:. [root@m1a1vsphere04:~] esxcli software vib install --depot /Mellanox-NATIVE-NMST_4.14.3.3-1OEM.700.1.0.15525992_16211416.zip.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

ESXi Standalone Password Expiration

After changing "Security.PasswordMaxDays" from default to 45, I was not able to login to Web Client with message "password expired" with no option there to change it. I ended up having to go to the console where it let me change it. Is this by design? If a user forgets to change their password before it expires someone either has to reset it for them or they have to go to the console? Does not seem right to me.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Migrate a VM from vCloud director v10 to standalone ESXi

I have one non-critical VM and like to migrate to another standalone ESXi which has local storage. Its located on shared storage. Export&Import OVF is one option since the destination is standalone ESXi. If not add ESXi temporarily to source VC and do an SVmotion ( ensure we do proper VCD cleanup ) and remove the host after the migration.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Shared Dashboard URL in vROPs 8.4 stuck on "Loading Resources"

I have recently upgraded our vROPs environment to 8.4 and I cant seem to get my Shared dashboards to work. I have copied the link and sent it even to myself...which has full access. When I log out of vROPs and workspace one, it doesn't allow me to even get...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Vcenter 6.7 Java consumes all memory

I have been having this issue since I moved to 6.7, Java.exe continues to consumes all memory and render the server useless. I have reboot and that lasts about a day or so, VMware supports answer is to moved to 7.0 the appliance. I was told by 2 different Techs...
SOFTWARE

Community Policy