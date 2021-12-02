Storage Policy Clarification

As our world becomes increasingly digital, math becomes more and more important (not that it wasn’t always important). Even in ancient times, math was a critical technology improving our ability to predict the seasons, design buildings and roads, and have a functioning economy. In recent decades our world has been becoming increasingly virtual and digital, run by mathematical algorithms, simulations, and digital representations. We are increasingly building our world using methods that are driven by computers, and the clear trend in technology is toward a greater meshing of the virtual with the physical. One possible future destination of this trend is programmable matter, in which the physical world literally becomes a manifestation of a digital creation.
Comments / 0