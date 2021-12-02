ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan appoints Khalifa Ahmed as new acting Public Prosecutor

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 2 days ago

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudan’s Sovereign Council appointed on Thursday Khalifa Ahmed as...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

Incoming Honduras president signals U-turn on initiating China ties

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The government of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro does not plan to establish diplomatic ties with China as it prioritizes U.S. relations, a high-ranking ally of Castro said on Thursday, signaling a reversal of her pre-election stance. Before Sunday's presidential election, which Castro appears to...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Suspicion and sacrifice as fighting spreads

After dark, in a residential neighbourhood in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, dozens of civilian volunteers were busy patrolling their streets one night last week, stopping and searching cars and checking documents. "Our neighbourhood committee includes about 180 people. We've apprehended many people. And we've found a lot of suspicious materials,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ethiopia's PM, on frontline, urges troops to 'destroy' enemy

NAIROBI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his foes had been defeated and promised to recapture territory in the region of Amhara from rebellious Tigrayan forces after praising military victories against the Tigrayans in the region of Afar. Footage from the front that aired on state-affiliated...
POLITICS
Reuters

Sudan's Hamdok to review appointments made by military

KHARTOUM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will review appointments and dismissals made by the military to key state posts, the General Secretariat of the cabinet said. After seizing power on Oct. 25, Sudan's military rulers drew on veteran ex-officials of toppled leader Omar al-Bashir for important...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Sudanese protesters return to streets as military consolidates post-coup grip

NAIROBI — For the third time in less than a month, hundreds of thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of cities across the country on Saturday, demanding that the military allow the return of civilian government. Saturday’s protests were met with force, multiple attendees said, and a doctors’...
PROTESTS
NEWS10 ABC

EU prosecutors appoint delayed Slovenia nominees for 5 years

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union body announced Wednesday that it has finally appointed two prosecutors from Slovenia, ending a months-long standoff with the small Alpine country’s right-wing government, but doubts remain over how long they will stay in the job. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office, or EPPO, began work...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Sudan Appoints New Director of General Intelligence - Sources

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudans's sovereign council has appointed a new director of the general intelligence service, official sources told Reuters on Saturday. He is Ahmed Mufaddal, formerly deputy director. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Nick Macfie)
WORLD
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Foreigners advised to leave

Germany and France have become the latest countries to advise their citizens to leave Ethiopia, amid an escalation in the country's civil war. The US and UK have also recently issued advisories, and the UN has begun what it describes as a temporary relocation of some staff. This comes as...
POLITICS
whbl.com

Canada joins U.S, EU and Britain in imposing new Belarus sanctions

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada imposed new sanctions on Belarusian officials and entities in coordination with international partners on Thursday to protest against what it called attacks on human rights and acts of repression, Ottawa said. A foreign ministry statement said Canada was acting together with the United States, the European...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Libyan court says Gadhafi’s son can run for president

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan court ruled Thursday that a son of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi can compete in upcoming presidential elections, overturning a decision by the country’s top electoral body to disqualify him. A court in the southern province of Sabha ruled in favor of Seif al-Islam...
WORLD
whbl.com

Council of Europe notifies Turkey of planned action over Kavala

ANKARA (Reuters) – The Council of Europe said on Friday it ruled to notify Turkey of its intention to launch “infringement proceedings” against the country over its failure to release philanthropist Osman Kavala in line with a European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling. The Council asked Ankara to submit...
ADVOCACY
whbl.com

Iran nuclear talks to break on Friday with formal meeting -officials

DUBAI/VIENNA (Reuters) -The seventh round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which began this week, will end on Friday with a formal meeting of the remaining parties to the deal, European and Iranian officials said. The meeting of Iran, France,...
MIDDLE EAST
whbl.com

Hundreds of telecoms towers downed in Myanmar coup resistance

(Reuters) – More than 400 telecommunication towers in military-ruled Myanmar have been destroyed by opponents of a Feb. 1 coup, state media reported on Friday, attacks which cellphone operators said had severed connectivity for many customers. The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, the junta’s mouthpiece, said the destruction of...
POLITICS
whbl.com

France’s Macron hopes for progress on Lebanon during Saudi talks

DUBAI (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he hoped talks he would hold in Saudi Arabia later in the day would help alleviate tension between Gulf states and Lebanon. Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi resigned on Friday to help end a diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia over...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Sudan group condemns UN's call to support reinstated PM

A Sudanese pro-democracy group has condemned comments by the U.N. chief urging citizens to support a deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok so the country can have “a peaceful transition towards a true democracy.”The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which was at the forefront of the uprising against former autocrat Omar al-Bashir rejected late Friday Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s comments as a “moral and political failure.”Hamdok was deposed as part of the Oct. 25 coup by military leaders that brought international criticism and disrupted Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy. He was reinstated last month amid international pressure in a...
WORLD
Reuters

U.N. urged to restore scrutiny of war crimes in Yemen

GENEVA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Activist groups called on the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to create a new panel of independent experts to collect and preserve evidence of possible war crimes by all sides in Yemen's bitter conflict for future prosecution. Bahrain, Russia and other members of the U.N....
POLITICS

