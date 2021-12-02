There’s A Themed Bed and Breakfast In The Middle Of Nowhere In Vermont You’ll Absolutely Love

Are you interested in learning more about farm life in Vermont? If so, how about satisfying your curiosity by planning a stay at Cold Moon Farm’s Bed and Breakfast for a few days?

Based in Jamaica, Vermont, Cold Moon Farm is a small working farm as well as a bed and breakfast. Along with enjoying amenities such as an exercise area, game room, and library, guests will have the opportunity to experience farm life. This includes spending time with the animals on the farm and taking in the scenic views. Another perk to spending time at Cold Moon Farm is that it’s easily accessible from New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and other parts of Vermont. Therefore, it’s a perfect destination for a weekend away.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Cold Moon Farm is a unique place to go for a getaway. So, if you're looking for a farm experience any time of the year, make a reservation here today!

During your stay, you'll get to say hello and play with the sweet goats on the farm.

Since the bed and breakfast is so scenic and special, you'll feel as if you've escaped to another world.

Throughout your time on the farm, you'll get to start your day with a wholesome breakfast made with fresh and local ingredients.

You'll also get to see the animals on the farm in action, regardless of the time of year you stay at Cold Moon Farm.

Another one of the perks to staying in this remote location is getting to take in unobstructed views like this of the fall foliage in Vermont too.

If you’re interested in a unique bed and breakfast experience, visit here to get started on planning a memorable stay at Cold Moon Farm in Jamaica, Vermont.

