Imagine: As you sail the Great Sea in search of unchartered lands, the wind fluffing your sails and hair, you spot a square-shaped landmass arising in the distance. On approach, you see odd indentations on the vertical faces of the island. One side shows four perfectly round, aligned holes. Is it another puzzle to be solved by collecting and arranging hidden artifacts? You dock near the new discovery and scramble atop it. Surveillance of your surroundings reveals marks that look like buttons and a pattern in the center that reminds you of a logo. Suddenly, it all comes together, and your immersion in this world is shaken. The island on which you have just landed is an enormous GameCube.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO