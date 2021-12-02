SQZ Biotechnologies' Cell Therapy Shows Favorable Safety Profile In HPV+ Solid Tumors

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) announced additional positive data from new sub-analyses of Phase 2b X-TOLE trial of XEN1101 in adult patients with focal epilepsy. The Data will be presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Epilepsy Society. Additional primary and secondary measures included a pairwise comparison of each...
I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) announces that the first two patients have been dosed in the U.S. phase 2 dose expansion clinical study of CD73 antibody uliledlimab (also known as TJD5) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in patients with ovarian cancer and other selected advanced or metastatic solid tumors. This clinical study will...
It is very early days to fully understand Omicron, the latest variant of concern of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus behind COVID-19 – to be identified. Data is constantly pouring in giving us a better understanding of this mutated virus. While we are objectively seeing Science in action, it does get nerve-wracking just waiting to find out more.
Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has responded to data published from the U.K COV-Boost COVID-19 vaccine trial that investigated the reactogenicity and immunogenicity of seven different COVID-19 vaccines at different dose levels in vaccinated individuals. All seven vaccines given in the COV-Boost study increased immunity when given as booster shots to...
The FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to Longeveron Inc's (NASDAQ: LGVN) lead investigational product Lomecel-B for Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). Lomecel-B is a cell-based therapy product derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs), sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. HLHS is a congenital disability...
Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen Biotech Inc has received FDA approval for Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Kyprolis (carfilzomib) and dexamethasone (Kd) for multiple myeloma. The combo has been approved for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have...
Specially engineered immune cells called CAR T cells have proven themselves to be a powerful weapon against blood cancers, but against solid tumors they are much less effective, due in part to a process called T-cell exhaustion. Now researchers at Penn Medicine have illuminated key molecular details of this exhaustion process that point to a specific strategy for overcoming it.
NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced the selection of PN-235 (JNJ-77242113) as the final candidate for all clinical studies in multiple indications based on intervention of the Interleukin-23 (IL-23) pathway, under the Company's collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen). In addition to the previously announced Phase 2 clinical study of PN-235 in psoriasis, new Phase 2 clinical studies of PN-235 in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) are expected to commence in late 2022. Further development of PN-232 (JNJ-7510586) will be discontinued in favor of PN-235 based on its superior potency, and overall pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile.
A combination of two targeted cancer drugs showed unprecedented, “clinically meaningful” activity in patients with highly malignant brain tumors that carried a rare genetic mutation, according to a clinical trial report by investigators from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The drug combination, which blocked an overactive cell-growth signaling pathway, shrank tumors by...
Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, discusses the safety profile of enfortumab vedotin in urothelial cancers as observed in the phase 3 urothelial cancerstrial. Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, a professor of genitourinary oncology, director of the Bart Cancer Centre, and lead for Solid Tumour Research at Cancer Research UK, discusses the safety profile of enfortumab vedotin (Padcev) in urothelial cancers as observed in the phase 3 EV-301 trial (NCT03474107).
Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) has signed a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) R&D China for the joint development in China of next-generation sequencing-based tumor-informed minimal residual disease (MRD) tests for various solid tumor types. AZN plans to incorporate the co-developed tests for China-specific studies. Under the agreement, the companies will jointly...
Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) announces the granting of U.S. patent 11,141,468, covering methods of treating solid tumors by administering methioninase and asparaginase. Shares surge 31.9% premarket at $3.14. The patent, entitled “Method of treating a mammal, including human, against cancer using methionine and asparagine depletion”, emphasizes ERYTECH’s continuing innovation in the...
KB-0742 is currently being evaluated in a phase 1/2 clinical trial. The terminal half-life was found to be 24 hours. KB-0742, a CDK9 inhibitor designed for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, has demonstrated a differentiated pharmacokinetic profile, according to interim results of a phase 1/2 clinical trial of the agent.
H.C. Wainwright has initiated Caribou Biosciences (CRBU +3.2%) with a buy citing the company's development of allogenic CAR-T cell therapies. The firm has a $28 price target (~64% upside). Analyst Robert Burns writes that allogenic cell therapy "aims to achieve delivery and accessibility faster, more reliably and at a substantially...
The global trial (ADG116-P001 / KEYNOTE-C97) will evaluate patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors at multiple sites in the U.S. and the Asia Pacific (APAC). ADG116 is designed with a soft ligand blocking to address safety concerns associated with existing CTLA-4 therapeutics. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability,...
Further, at daily doses of at least 100 mg, the rates of VTE with milvexian were significantly lower than with enoxaparin, according to the study authors. Results from the phase 2 AXIOMATIC-TKR study showed the investigational oral drug milvexian reduced the risk of postoperative venous thromboembolism (VTE) in a dose-dependent manner without increasing the risk of bleeding compared with enoxaparin in patients undergoing total knee replacement surgery (TKR), according to a Johnson & Johnson press release.
A recent review outlined advances and challenges in utilizing liquid biopsy to detect measures such as circulating tumor DNA in patients with solid tumors. Minimal residual disease (MRD) is a known indicator of possible short- or long-term relapse in patients with hematological cancers and solid tumors. Recent research has focused on the most reliable ways to detect MRD in non-hematological cancers, including the potential of accurate, minimally invasive liquid biopsies for solid tumors. A review published in Cancers discussed the impact MRD detection may have on cancer patient management and the various methodologies used to detect MRD though liquid biopsy in solid tumor cancers.
Merck executes option to license its second immunotherapy candidate from the companies' 2018 collaboration for solid tumor targets. WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly"), today announced that Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, has licensed its second TriNKET™ immunotherapy candidate from Dragonfly. Merck licensed its first TriNKET™ immunotherapy candidate from Dragonfly in November 2020. Merck and Dragonfly's collaboration, initially focused on a number of solid tumor targets, began in October 2018. The companies expanded their collaboration last year with a multi-target agreement to develop and commercialize additional natural killer ("NK") cell engager immunotherapies in oncology, infectious disease and immune disorders.
The FDA delivered a blow on Wednesday to the millions of cancer patients who face the prospect of declines in white blood cell counts during chemotherapy — a condition known as chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) — when it denied approval for a promising new agent that has been under Priority Review: Plinabulin. But the news is not all bad. The agency has asked the manufacturer to provide additional data to support its application, indicating that plinabulin might still play a part in future cancer care.
Eli Lilly & Co. said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its bamlanivimab and etesevimab, taken together, to treat certain high-risk patients that are under the age of 12, even newborns. "With the FDA's decision to allow use of bamlanivimab with etesevimab in children and infants, Lilly can now offer treatment and prevention options to high-risk individuals of any age," said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific and medical officer. Lilly said bamlanivimab and etesevimab taken together retains neutralization activity against the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and the drug maker is working to understand neutralization activity on the omicron variant.
