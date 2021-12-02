ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Golden Girls’ Is Getting Its First-Ever Convention

By ScreenCrush Staff
 3 days ago
Thank you for being a friend — and now being a potential attendee of the first-ever Golden Girls fan convention. To get there, you’ll need to travel down the road and back again to Chicago’s Center on Halsted. According to the official website, the weekend’s events will include a show by...

