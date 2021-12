The Checkers have added to the defensive corps ahead of this weekend’s series against Utica, signing Frank Hora to a professional tryout (PTO). This is Hora’s second stint with the Checkers, as he was previously on a PTO and appeared in one game for Charlotte. The 25-year-old has otherwise spent this season with the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits, where he has four assists in seven games.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO