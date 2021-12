Legend of Doom is a mod for Doom II, created by DeTwelve. This conversion aims to faithfully bring the original NES land of Hyrule to life in the GZDoom engine. The DOOM and Zelda games have been huge sources of influence and inspiration for me personally. Now adays I find the fandoms and creator communities that have grown up with these franchises equally inspiring. I have long held dreams to see this world realized in 3D and to create a DOOM mod. This is my first project and I had a great time learning ZScript and the basics of how to develop something for the GZDoom engine.

