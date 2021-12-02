ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need for Speed Underground Could Have Been Serialized

Cover picture for the articleNeed for Speed Underground could have gotten its own TV show. A former producer of the project talks about the details. The popularity of video games means that practically since the beginning of the industry there have been ideas for screen adaptations of one or another popular brand known to gamers....

Vulture

The Beatles Lord of the Rings Movie That Could Have Been

When you think about the four lads from Liverpool, what are the associations that come to mind? Hamburg strip clubs? Sure. Sitar music? Yes, definitely. Hobbits? Apparently. While doing press for his Disney+ Beatles docuseries Get Back, LOTR impresario Peter Jackson explained to the BBC that the Beatles really wanted to make a Lord of the Rings movie, but were stymied by the series’ author J.R.R. Tolkien. “I’ve been scraping together little pieces of information. I’ve been interrogating Paul about it. Ringo doesn’t remember much,” he said. According to Jackson, the Beatles were introduced to Middle Earth by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, who gave copies of The Lord of the Rings to every member of the band (except Ringo, for some reason). 3/4 of the Beatles read the book while studying meditation in India, then pursued the film rights via Apple film producer Denis O’Dell.
Doom II: Hell on Earth - Legend of Doom v.1.0.3 - Game mod - Download

Legend of Doom is a mod for Doom II, created by DeTwelve. This conversion aims to faithfully bring the original NES land of Hyrule to life in the GZDoom engine. The DOOM and Zelda games have been huge sources of influence and inspiration for me personally. Now adays I find the fandoms and creator communities that have grown up with these franchises equally inspiring. I have long held dreams to see this world realized in 3D and to create a DOOM mod. This is my first project and I had a great time learning ZScript and the basics of how to develop something for the GZDoom engine.
Collider

'Solar Ash' Launch Trailer Shows Massive Enemies and Sleek Designs

Annapurna Interactive and Heart Machine have released a new trailer for the 3D videogame Solar Ash, a day before the game’s launch. The new launch trailer showcases the neon-colored world filled with platforms and monsters along with a dominating female voice providing a haunting narration. The story of Solar Ash...
The Matrix Awakens Found in PSN Database

According to leaks, a game titled Matrix Awakens is being developed on Unreal Engine 5. The game's story is supposed to be related to the upcoming movie Matrix: Resurrections. There was a leak from PSN, from which we learned about the existence of a new game set in the Matrix universe - Matrix Awakens;
Titan Quest Just Got a New DLC; Surprise Launch of Eternal Embers

Digital Arrow and THQ Nordic have unexpectedly released the fourth DLC for Titan Quest. Eternal Embers will take us to the Far East, where we'll face the creatures from Asian mythology. Without any hype or announcements, Digital Arrow and THQ Nordic have released the fourth major DLC for Titan Quest....
2.5 Hour of Gameplay From Elex 2

New, lasting over 2,5 hours gameplay from Elex 2 has appeared in the web. The material enables us to see the initial part of the adventure and get to know how the game's plot will be set up. The beginning of 2022 seems to be a great time for gamers....
Netflix teases its live-action Resident Evil series with its first clip

Netflix has released a brief teaser clip for its upcoming Resident Evil live-action series. The short clip shows Cerberus, the iconic zombie dog from the series, walking towards the camera. As the dog turns its head, the red lighting exposes the rotting flesh on the side of its head. This...
December’s Xbox Live Games with Gold could have been revealed early

December’s Xbox Live Games with Gold have possibly been revealed ahead of Microsoft’s official announcement. According to user Billbill-Kun on Dealabs – who correctly leaked the PS Plus line-ups for September, October and November – November’s Xbox Live Games with Gold titles will be:. The Escapists 2 (Dec 1 –...
Sting will perform "What Could Have Been" from Arcane soundtrack at 2021 Game Awards

Grammy-winning music artist Sting will perform his song "What Could Have Been" ft. Ray Chen at the 2021 Game Awards scheduled to take place on Dec. 9th. The song was prominently featured in the third act of Riot Game's smash hit television series Arcane, which upon its release unseated Netflix's Squid Game to claim the top spot on the platform in 30+ territories.
Amnesia: Rebirth - Amnesia: Reminiscence v.1.3.2 - Game mod - Download

Amnesia: Reminiscence is a mod for Amnesia: Rebirth, created by Patrisiogames. 27-year-old Claire revisits her childhood home Chateau de Montblanc, a castle owned by her foster family House Montblanc. She saw bizarre and unexplained phenomena at the castle, and the castle was shut down shortly after her best friend Roselyn was never seen again after she was taken to the keep of the castle. 20 years later, Claire is now going back to explore her past and solve the mystery of the disappearance of Roselyn.
FanSided

The Tower exclusive clip: Could she have been taken?

Gemma Whelan stars in the new crime drama on BritBox, The Tower. Take a look at what to expect when the series drops tomorrow. BritBox brings some excellent TV crime dramas. They are the grittier ones from the UK, and The Tower is certainly no exception. Starring Game of Thrones‘s...
Gothic Remake Devs Present New Crawler Design

The developers of Gothic Remake have released the concept art of the crawler. Additionally, system packs for Gothic and Gothic 2 have been released, which improve the performance of the games on new operating systems. Alkimia Interactive broke the silence and shared some news about Gothic Remake: the team published...
Stardew Valley's New Patch Add Changes Anticipated by Modders

Patch 1.5.5 to Stardew Valley has been released. It does not introduce new content, but implements changes that will pay off for years. Anew update for the agricultural RPG Stardew Valley has been released. It is available exclusively on PC. According to the game's creator, Eric Barone, this is a modest patch, but it should actually have a big impact on the future of the game.
GRID Legends First Gameplay and Release Date

Comemasters presented the first gameplay from GRID Legends and announced its release date. The pre-orders have also been launched. We lived to see the first gameplay from GRID Legends, announced at EA Play Live 2021. Codemasters, a studio specializing in racing games, has something to prove with this title - especially after the not entirely successful game that turned out to be GRID and DiRT 5. Fortunately, the title currently being prepared by the team looks quite good. In fact, there is nothing surprising about it; we also learned the game's release date - it will launch on February 25, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, XOne and XSX|S. And what does it look like in action? Check it out for yourself - the 17-minute long footage below should be enough to form your own opinion.
The Riftbreaker Among October's Biggest Steam Launches

The Riftbreaker was among the biggest releases of October on Steam. Other hits included Age of Empires 4, Back 4 Blood, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles and Inscryption. Valve has released a list of October's biggest launches on Steam. The criterion for selection was the revenue...
Far Cry 2 - G.O.R.E: Glam's Overly Realistic Edits, another realism mod v.1.5 - Game mod - Download

G.O.R.E: Glam's Overly Realistic Edits, another realism mod is a mod for Far Cry 2, created by 80sMoustacheMan.. Descripton (in author’s own words) Another mod that tries to add realism and immersion to this originally flawed game. Gunfights are more brutal and difficult, Civilians are added to the world, vehicles and weapons are changed, and much more!
PS Plus for December 2021 - Leak Confirmation and a Little Surprise

The German branch of PlayStation has confirmed the game titles that we'll be able to pick up in December as part of our PS Plus subscription. Subscribers will be able to play Godfall, Mortal Shell and LEGO DC Super-Villains. But that's not all - there's also a little surprise in store.
Silent Hill: Homecoming - Fingebones - Full game - Download

Fingerbones is a free game by jefequeso1. Fingerbones is a short psychological horror game that focuses on storytelling and mystery. You begin in a mysterious abandoned building, pitch dark save for the golden light filtering in from the windows. As you explore, scattered notes begin to tell a disturbing tale.
