PG&E responds to San Rafael gas leak

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — PG&E along with San Rafael police and firefighters responded to a gas leak on Thursday morning.

It happened in the area of Picnic and Bungalow Avenues around 10 a.m.

Some residents in the area were told to evacuate as a precaution, and others are advised to shelter in place, the San Rafael Fire Department said.

