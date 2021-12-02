New ‘Matrix’ Trailer Showcases the Déjà Vu Between the Old and New Movies

There are dozens of superhero movies out there, and all of them have at least something of a point to them. Archenemy does have a point, but it gets lost quite often in the dialogue that is meant to give more explanation to the tale so that people know what’s going on. But unfortunately, even when paying attention it’s tough to know what’s happening since the gritty and dark nature of this movie makes it tough to think about what you’re watching. There’s no doubt that there’s a great deal of love for Joe Manganiello, but there are times when one has to wonder just how far a person is going to be able to push a character or a movie idea until it becomes more than a little ridiculous. To say Archenemy is a horrible movie wouldn’t be fair or accurate, but to say that it’s one of those that was made for a different purpose than any other superhero movies are made would be a little closer to the truth. The fact that it came out and received little to no real recognition isn’t hard to understand.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO