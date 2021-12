We test the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 4MATIC Coupe and find out why this particular model is so happily unusual in today’s market. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 4MATIC Coupe is a driver’s car. It’s not a crossover, not a sedan, not a truck, not a minivan, not designed to optimize space, not a family car. It’s a car designed to focus on the driver’s enjoyment of driving. If you want one of those other vehicles there are about 400 other models in the U.S. from which to choose and Mercedes-Benz builds many of the best of the bunch.

