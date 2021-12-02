Lack of U.S.-UK trade deal not connected to post-Brexit concerns -U.S. official

(NAFB) – India and the United States agreed to expand trade between the nations on some agricultural products. Those include U.S. cherries, alfalfa, and distiller’s dried grains, as well as Indian mangoes, grapes, shrimp, and water buffalo. The two sides came together in the first U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum meeting in four years. The trade ministers also talked about the possibility of restoring India’s trade benefits under the U.S. Generalized System of Preferences. The two countries have disputed over a range of issues recently, including tariffs that dampened the prospects of reaching a bilateral trade deal.
