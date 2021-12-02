ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lack of U.S.-UK trade deal not connected to post-Brexit concerns -U.S. official

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The lack of a deal with the United...

Iran walks back all prior concessions in nuclear proposals -U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Iran walked back all the compromises it made in previous talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, it pocketed the compromises made by others and it asked for more in its latest proposals, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Saturday. Iran continues to accelerate its...
Today in Payments Around the World: UK Enforces New Listing Rules for Exchanges; Big Tech Firms’ EU Woes Far From Over

Today in payments around the world, the U.K. enforces new listing rules for exchanges, and Big Tech firms’ EU woes are far from over. Plus, Berkshire Hathaway's Munger agrees with China’s crypto ban, Moody’s acquires two European KYC firms, Lids goes international with London stores and Brazil cements its position as an epicenter of LATAM digital innovation.
U.S. to announce sanctions next week marking Biden's democracy summit

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will impose a series of sanctions next week to mark the U.S. Summit for Democracy, targeting people engaged in corruption, serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy, among others, a Treasury Department spokesperson said on Friday. The Treasury declined to...
Incoming Honduras president signals U-turn on initiating China ties

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The government of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro does not plan to establish diplomatic ties with China as it prioritizes U.S. relations, a high-ranking ally of Castro said on Thursday, signaling a reversal of her pre-election stance. Before Sunday's presidential election, which Castro appears to...
Ireland: UK-EU deal on Brexit trade spat unlikely this year

LONDON (AP) — The British and Irish governments expressed optimism Thursday that a thorny spat between the U.K. and the European Union over Northern Ireland trade can be resolved, but Ireland's top diplomat indicated that negotiations were likely to drag on into next year. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said...
Number 10 scrambles to play down claims Joe Biden is delaying removing tariffs on UK steel imports because of concerns about post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland

Downing Street today scrambled to play down claims that Joe Biden is delaying lifting tariffs on UK steel and aluminium imports because of Brexit concerns. The US administration is concerned that Britain's repeated threats to tear up post-Brexit border checks in Northern Ireland could endanger the peace process. The UK...
Brexit not a factor in U.S.-UK trade deal delay, U.S. official says

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. administration official on Thursday said the country's failure to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminum has no connection to concerns about post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland, rejecting a recent report. Former U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 25% and 10% tariffs on...
‘Shocking lack of ambition’ on post-Brexit farming policy risks UK missing net zero targets, wildlife charities warn

The government’s new “vision” for farming in the UK has been described as a “huge disappointment” by wildlife charities, which claim the new land management schemes break the promise of a “Green Brexit”, and fail to adequately address the climate and biodiversity crises.The measures will pay farmers for improving soil quality on their land, when the scheme comes into operation next year, but incentives for broader enhancements are still yet to be confirmed.The details on the Sustainable Land Incentive, which will replace the old EU subsidy scheme, were published by the Department for Environment, Food, Rural Affairs (Defra) on Thursday...
‘Robust’ statement expected from U.S.-EU meeting on China -U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and the European Union are expected to issue a “robust” joint statement from a meeting on Thursday on their approach to China, reflecting their increasing convergence on the challenges posed by Beijing, a senior U.S. State Department official said. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy...
U.S. is delaying UK trade deal – FT

(Reuters) – The United States is delaying a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs on UK steel and aluminium because of Washington’s concerns about London’s threats to change post-Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
On China’s Trade Practices, the United States Is Ramping Up Efforts with Allies

This week, trade ministers from around the world were supposed to meet in Geneva to discuss a number of pressing trade issues, including new disciplines to rein in government subsidies in the fishing and agricultural sectors, and to develop a path forward to liberalize trade in areas such as environmental goods and e‑commerce. These meetings are now postponed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. These face to face meetings are not only important for addressing multilateral issues at the World Trade Organization, but also provide an opportunity for countries to discuss other trade challenges. While trade commentators have been generally skeptical of international efforts to tackle modern trade problems due to the growing tide of protectionism and nationalistic industrial policy, we should not lose all hope. In fact, on one of the most pressing trade issues of the day—how to reconcile China’s place in the world trading system as a largely state‐run economy—there was some headway in trilateral talks between the United States, the European Union and Japan. This is a positive sign.
U.S., India Reach Agreement on Ag Trade

(NAFB) – India and the United States agreed to expand trade between the nations on some agricultural products. Those include U.S. cherries, alfalfa, and distiller’s dried grains, as well as Indian mangoes, grapes, shrimp, and water buffalo. The two sides came together in the first U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum meeting in four years. The trade ministers also talked about the possibility of restoring India’s trade benefits under the U.S. Generalized System of Preferences. The two countries have disputed over a range of issues recently, including tariffs that dampened the prospects of reaching a bilateral trade deal.
India and U.S. officials to look for ways to resolve trade issues

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India and the United States agreed to look for way to resolve differences on issues such as market access and digital trade at the start of a two-day visit by U.S Trade Representative Katherine Tai, officials said. Negotiators from both countries have struggled for more than...
