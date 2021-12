The Mazda 3 Hatchback and Mazda 3 Sedan are two of the most attractive and premium-feeling offerings in the segment, and the range was bolstered over the last year by the addition of a powerful turbocharged engine. Pricing and a sporty new trim level for the 2022 Mazda 3 lineup have now been revealed by the automaker. The good news is that the price hike has been marginal. As before, the cheapest model is the 2.0-liter sedan with front-wheel drive that now begins at $20,800, up from $20,650 for the 2021 model. The hatchback isn't offered with this engine option which delivers 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO