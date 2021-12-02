ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials worry Omicron variant could worsen supply chain concerns

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– The White House Commerce Secretary raises concerns the Omicron variant may make the ongoing supply chain crisis even worse. On Wednesday, President Biden touting his October decision to...

newspressnow.com

Another way to supply the chain

Nestled in the middle of the country, Missouri has the nation’s seventh-largest network of highway miles to maintain. The nearest Pacific Ocean container port is about 1,600 miles away. Faced with this logistical reality, it made perfect sense for Gov. Mike Parson to join a multistate effort to ease bureaucratic...
Canadian, U.S. truckers warn vaccine mandates will disrupt supply chains

OTTAWA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The main trucking lobbies in Canada and the United States are warning that vaccine and testing requirements for workers will further disrupt supply chains because there is already a dire shortage of drivers. Canada will require vaccines for truck drivers starting in January, while the Biden administration...
Supply Chain Snarls Highlighting Trucking Industry Shortages

Tom Heimgartner was set to be a lawyer until he decided to turn his trucking side job into a full-time career. It's proven fruitful for the president of Best Transportation. But more and more, it's harder to find people willing to hit the road. "Millennials don't want to drive trucks,"...
Truck driver shortages worsens supply chain crisis

HERMON — The trucking industry is experiencing a nationwide driver shortage and one local company in Hermon is feeling the impact. As supply chain shortages continue to increase, the demand for truck drivers worsens amid the pandemic. According to the American Trucking Association, the U.S. currently faces a historic high...
Truck maker Navistar says Omicron variant is likely to slow supply chain recovery

(Reuters) – U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp, backed by Volkswagen, said on Wednesday the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would likely slow the recovery in the global supply chain. A shortage of semiconductor chips, used to operate everything from driver aids to infotainment systems, have forced major automakers to...
Cyber Monday arrives with supply chain, shipping concerns

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Online sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday mean more packages need to be delivered, and this is happening as supply chain issues are an increasing worldwide concern. The general manager of Amazon’s Fall River distribution center, the company’s largest in Massachusetts, told NBC Boston that...
Officials Seek To Quell Fears Over New Omicron COVID-19 Variant As Concerns And Questions Grow; ‘There Is No Reason For Panicking’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid growing questions and concerns about the new “Omicron” variant of COVID-19, President Joe Biden insisted Monday the U.S. can handle anything that comes our way, as local officials prepare for its eventual arrival here in the Chicago area. “We’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed, not chaos and confusion,” Biden said Monday. The president, flanked by chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and Vice President Kamala Harris, told the nation the variant is a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” He said the U.S. has more tools to fight COVID-19 than ever...
Fuel supply chain concerns linger

In October, OOIDA President Todd Spencer spoke to CNN about recent supply chain issues and explained that unfortunately there was no quick fix to the problem. Now, just over one month later, fueling stations along Interstate 5 in California are reportedly restricting drivers to a specific number of gallons or a set price limit due to supply issues.
Letter: Trucks key to ending supply chain issue

The mess that Biden has is not at the West Coast ports, as usual he has things backwards. Adding more ship unloading time only adds the need for more dock storage. The real problem is that the number of trucks and drivers returning to the terminal has to exceed the number of trailers off-loaded from the ship.
The supply chain is so dysfunctional even lumber prices are back up 120%

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When the lumber bubble popped this summer, economists and commodity traders alike pointed to its swift correction—falling from $1,515 per thousand board feet in May to $389 per thousand board feet in August—as an indication that other material shortages and supply chain woes would subside if simple economics was given time to work its magic. But that "transitory" narrative—something Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this week he no longer stands by—is facing another challenge: Spiking lumber prices.
We need to take action on human rights in hazelnut supply chains. Collaboration will be key.

The first time I visited a hazelnut farm, I was struck by the scale of the operation. Over the summer months, thousands of seasonal workers from the poorest parts of the country arrive in Turkey's hazelnut growing regions to gather the crop. That scale is essential to supply hazelnuts to customers around the world to use in anything from confectionery, to spreads, to plant-based snacks. But it also raises difficult questions about how to ensure a workforce that is so transitory gets the rights and protections they are entitled to.
Health Officials Push COVID-19 Boosters As Concern Grows Over Vaccine Effectiveness With Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Right now there is concern from Wall Street to Main Street as COVID-19 infections rise again in the U.S. It’s happening as health authorities worldwide size up the threat posed by the new omicron variant. The CDC has expanded its vaccine guidance to recommend all U.S. adults get a booster shot. Officials say it will take a few more weeks before we know if the current vaccines protect against omicron. As concern grows over the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, the CDC issued new guidance saying “everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster six months after their...
