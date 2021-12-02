Officials worry Omicron variant could worsen supply chain concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid growing questions and concerns about the new “Omicron” variant of COVID-19, President Joe Biden insisted Monday the U.S. can handle anything that comes our way, as local officials prepare for its eventual arrival here in the Chicago area. “We’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed, not chaos and confusion,” Biden said Monday. The president, flanked by chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and Vice President Kamala Harris, told the nation the variant is a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” He said the U.S. has more tools to fight COVID-19 than ever...

