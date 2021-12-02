ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PPF looking at divesting or taking on partners in some Home Credit markets

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech investment group PPF is looking at possibly selling or taking in partners in units of its Home Credit consumer lending business in some countries where it sees limited potential, PPF’s Chief Financial Officer Katerina Jiraskova said on Thursday. PPF may also look for partners for...

Poets and Quants

Lender Doubles Loan Limit, Offers Refinancing For International MBA Students

Carlos Gomes is a lawyer by trade, but by the time he decided to pursue an MBA, he was working more in business than in law. When the 40-year-old from Sao Paulo, Brazil, learned that he’d been accepted to a top-20 MBA program in the U.S., he started preparations to move his family to Los Angeles.
EDUCATION
AFP

US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. The move comes as US President Joe Biden strives to ramp up domestic chip production to ease American industry's reliance on imports. "The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the Federal Trade Commission said in a release, calling chips "critical infrastructure." The world faces a global shortage of semiconductors, choking production of a wide range of products including automobiles, sending new and used car prices surging.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

SoftBank-Backed Mortgage Startup Better.com Lays Off 900 Workers Just Before Holidays

Happy holidays: Better.com, the SoftBank-backed mortgage startup with a wildly temperamental founder, is laying off roughly 10 percent of its workforce today, or about 900 people in the U.S. and India, according to two people familiar with the situation. The company has struggled to prove it can be sustainably profitable amid broader industry headwinds. Better, which added several thousand employees this year, has been working to go public via a SPAC, and just yesterday it announced an accelerated $750 million cash payment from participants in that deal. A source says that American employees who were laid off will get severance through December and health-care coverage through February. Better’s chief financial officer, Kevin Ryan, pitched the layoffs as a fiscal win: “A fortress balance sheet and a reduced and focused workforce together set us up to play offense going into a radically evolving homeownership market,” he said.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppf#Credit Markets#Reuters#Czech#Asian#Slovak Home Credit#Moneta Money Bank
American Banker

Sezzle and banking partners go bigger with buy now/pay later

For fintechs in the expanding buy now/pay later lending sector, forming partnerships with merchants, payment card networks and lenders is critical for achieving scale, as evidenced by a recent frenzy of dealmaking. In recent weeks Klarna announced a pact to extend BNPL services through Stripe, and Amazon has expanded a...
BUSINESS
delawarebusinessnow.com

Ally completes buyout of Fair Square credit card company for $750 million

Ally Financial Inc. closed on its acquisition of Fair Square Financial, a digital-first credit card company based in downtown Wilmington. Ally had earlier disclosed the pending deal valued valued at $750 million. “The addition of Fair Square and its credit card offerings will enhance our suite of consumer products and...
WILMINGTON, DE
kfgo.com

Deutsche Post CEO could become Deutsche Telekom chairman – report

BERLIN (Reuters) – Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post, is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Saturday. A preliminary decision could be made at a meeting of the supervisory board on Dec. 15, with...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Taiwan says is important partner, will keep talking to U.S. on currency

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan and the United States have mutually beneficial trade relations especially in technology, and the two have “smooth” communication channels and will keep talking to each other on currency issues, Taiwan’s central bank said on Saturday. Taiwan, along with Vietnam, again exceeded the U.S. Treasury’s thresholds for...
FOREIGN POLICY
mpamag.com

What's next for Canada's reverse mortgage space?

It’s no secret that Canada’s reverse mortgage space is thriving. Traditionally viewed as a niche product with highly specific appeal, the offering has surged in popularity in recent years thanks to a host of factors – not least the ever-growing prominence of the so-called Bank of Mom and Dad. As...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL
Forbes

3 More Ideas For Strategically Using I Bonds In Retirement

Series I Savings Bonds (aka I bonds) have several features that can be particularly useful for middle-income pre-retirees and retirees building their retirement income portfolio. They offer high interest rates (currently yielding 7.12% per year), guarantees of principal and interest, and long-term liquidity (with a few caveats). My last two...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

TOD Accounts Versus Revocable Trusts – Which Is Better?

In recent years the use of TOD (transfer on death) or POD (payable on death) accounts has proliferated, leading many to ask why they should bother working with an attorney to prepare a revocable trust. After all, why do you need a trust if you can just use payable-on-death or transfer-on-death accounts to avoid the probate process when someone dies?
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Warnings over new credit crisis as Christmas debt kicks in early

The Christmas adverts have been in full swing for weeks, and Black Friday sales still seem to be lingering on, with retailers using every tactic in the book to persuade people to part with their cash to celebrate the festive season.The data shows we’re more than happy to plough cash into this year’s festivities. In October we spent £600m on credit cards, the highest monthly amount since July 2020, according to data from the Bank of England.Between November 2020 and August 2021, applications for credit more than doubled according to data from Equifax, with 12 per cent more applications for...
BUSINESS

