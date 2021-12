The Chicago Bulls will try to avenge a home loss at the hands of the New York Knicks back on October 28th. This time Chicago will have to do it without star big man Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic was nearly unstoppable in that game, putting up 22 points on almost 62 percent shooting. The former Magic center will miss his sixth straight game in the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19. Chicago has been able to go 3-2 over that span which becomes all that much more impressive as those games were all part of their west coast road swing.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO