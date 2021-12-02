Pokemon Electronic Die Cast Poke Ball Replica Is 20% Off

We take an in-depth look at CD Project Red’s (CDPR) tempestuous action-role-playing game, Cyberpunk 2077. The game released on consoles and PC back in December 2020, and now almost one year later after several patches and fixes, is it worth the time investment? You can also grab the game for under £25 as of now. CDPR aims to release a 1.5 version in 2022 with a re-release for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles where in addition PC gamers benefit also. Take a look at our Cyberpunk 2077 one year later review for the full picture. Please note, the video does not offer any story spoilers. Enjoy! You can read the text version of this via our original review.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO