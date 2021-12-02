ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Electronic Die Cast Poke Ball Replica Is 20% Off

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wand Company recently added the Premier Ball to their growing Pokemon replica lineup, but the original die cast electronic Poke Ball that started it all is currently on sale here at GameStop for $79.99 (20% off)...

The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer gets Shiny Starter in Pokemon BDSP and didn’t even realize

Twitch streamer ‘Le_nee’ went against all odds by managing to get a shiny starter on her first playthrough of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond. However, her reaction left viewers completely speechless. Officially released on November 19, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has provided fans all around the world with a new...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Best PS4 Black Friday Deals 2021: consoles, games and more

Black Friday is here, and Cyber Monday is just days away, and that means it's time to start capitalizing on the savings for PS4 consoles, games and accessories. If you're looking to snag a PlayStation 4, PSVR headset, PS Plus subscription, controllers, games, or other accessories at a bargain price - you've come to the right place.
FIFA
NME

An indie studio is petitioning to remake the ‘Mortal Kombat Trilogy’ in 4K

Indie studio Eyeballistic has started a petition to make Warner Bros let it remake the Mortal Kombat Trilogy in 4K. As reported by VGC, Eyeballistic has created a new Change.org petition in hopes to convince Warner Bros to let it remake the trilogy of fighting games. The ‘Kickstart Campaign for Mortal Kombat Trilogy Remake with UE5’ petition–as of writing–has almost 3000 signatures out of 5000.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poke Ball#Replica#Pokemon Company#The Poke#The Wand Company#Gamestop Amazon
CNET

The next Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is in a store near you

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The next PS5 restock at Walmart is not going to happen online. Instead, you can count on a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock in-store at Walmart, according to the new Gamer Drop page it has opened on its website. Starting Saturday, December 11th at 10:30 a.m. in participating stores, you'll be able to get in on the first big in-store PS5 restock Walmart has done since the console was first released.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat 12 Reveal Speculation Ignited by Developer

According to a wide range of rumors -- from both credible and dubious sources -- NetherRealm Studios isn't working on Injustice 3 like many think it is and is rather working on Mortal Kombat. Now, here's where the rumors diverge. According to some, NRS is working on Mortal Kombat 12, or, in other words, the next installment in the series. Other rumors claim the Chicago-based studio is working on a re-release of Mortal Kombat 11 with new content and the addition of characters from Mortal Kombat 9 and Mortal Kombat X. Whatever the case, one thing seems clear, NetherRealm Studios is working on Mortal Kombat.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Pokemon BDSP Poke Ball Types Guide

There’s no better feeling in the world when your Poke Ball throw is successful and a wild Pokemon gets added to your Pokedex. This guide will tell you about all the different types of Poke Balls available in Pokemon BDSP, helping you select the right Poke Ball for the right Pokemon.
VIDEO GAMES
Wrcbtv.com

How gamers are scoring video consoles during a global shortage

A shopper leaves GameStop with the new Play Station 5 gaming console during Black Friday. Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images. Like many gamers in recent weeks, Nicole DeSantis, 33, from outside Philadelphia, combed through social media sites trying to find insider information on where to get a PlayStation 5 this holiday season. Stemming from the global chip shortage, video game consoles this year are particularly hard to come by.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Quake Enhanced Edition gets a brand new Horde Mode

A new Horde Mode has been added to the recent FPS remaster Quake Enhanced Edition in its latest update. Bethesda announced the addition to the legendary shooter last night, available to all players as a free download. The mode sees you and up to three friends dive into bespoke arenas to take on waves of enemies. Surviving the masses lets you unlock weapons and powerups, allowing you to last longer. The challenge is to last as long as you can.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Final Pokemon GO Community Day of 2021 kicks off on 18th December

We are fast approaching December which means that the end of the year is nigh upon us and so we have learned that the next Pokemon GO Community Day will be on Saturday, 18th December. The event will see Pokemon previously available during Community Days throughout 2021 reappear in the wild and those Pokemon which were featured back in 2020 are going to appear in raids and hatching from eggs. Here’s all the details:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Stardew Valley Surprises Players With a Few New Handy Features

Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone -- more commonly known as ConcernedApe -- has surprised players of the RPG meets farming sim with a few new handy features. This week, a new update for the game was released on PC. Right now, there's no word when the update will comes to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or mobile devices, but what we do have are the patch notes, which in turn reveal the aforementioned features. Barone describes the update as "small" in the patch notes, but not only does it have some new features but some important technical changes for modders."
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Cyberpunk 2077 One Year Later review is it worth it now? (no spoilers)

We take an in-depth look at CD Project Red’s (CDPR) tempestuous action-role-playing game, Cyberpunk 2077. The game released on consoles and PC back in December 2020, and now almost one year later after several patches and fixes, is it worth the time investment? You can also grab the game for under £25 as of now. CDPR aims to release a 1.5 version in 2022 with a re-release for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles where in addition PC gamers benefit also. Take a look at our Cyberpunk 2077 one year later review for the full picture. Please note, the video does not offer any story spoilers. Enjoy! You can read the text version of this via our original review.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

GTA Trilogy physical versions delayed, Nintendo Switch version coming 2022

Rockstar announced Tuesday that the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, which were originally due out on December 7, have been delayed. Physical copies for Xbox consoles and the PlayStation 4 will now release on December 17, but Nintendo Switch hard copies won’t be available until early 2022, said the publisher.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Unite Reveals Next Pokemon

Pokemon Unite has revealed its next playable Pokemon. Pokemon Unite announced that Tsareena, a Grass-type Pokemon best known for its variety of brutal kicks with her stalk-like legs, will be coming to the game on December 9th. What's more – Tsareena will be part of a new limited-time campaign in which players earn Tsareena's Unite License for free just by logging in on multiple days. You can check out a preview of Tsareena's moves in the trailer video below:
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Pokemon Capsule Toys Show Off Tail Whip

Takara Tomy Arts will start selling capsule toys of Pokemon that look like they are using Tail Whip. Each attempt will cost 200 JPY (~$2). They will appear in capsule toy machines in Japan from December 2021. The Tail Whip series will feature five Pokemon: Pikachu, Squirtle, Alolan Vulpix, Eevee, and Yamper. [Thanks, Hobby Watch!]
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

This electronic standing desk from FlexiSpot is 30% off right now for Black Friday

It's Black Friday, which means between now and next week, thousands of products are on sale for less than they usually are. Everything from phones and tablets to office accessories and desks are up for grabs at significantly reduced prices. We've been rounding up some of the best deals we've come across in all categories, and today we wanted to highlight this electronic standing desk from one of our favorite manufacturers; FlexiSpot.
LIFESTYLE
Nintendo Enthusiast

Wand Company debuts die-cast Premier Ball

The Wand Company is adding the Premier Ball to their already-impressive line of die-cast replica Poké Balls. These high-quality replicas are great holiday gifts for wannabe Pokémon trainers. Aside from looking undeniably snazzy, The Wand Company’s die-cast Premier Ball looks to be a high-quality display piece. For $100, buyers will...
AMAZON
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Casts Galar's Ghostly Gym Leader

Pokemon Journeys has revealed who will be the voice behind Galar's Ghostly Gym Leader from the Stow-on-Side gym, Allister! The newest iteration of the anime has been using the Galar region sparingly rather than completely dive Ash and Goh into it much like seasons of the past. Because of this, fans have not gotten a chance to see much of the new faces from the Galar region in action with the anime but there have been a few that have made their way through as part of the World Coronation Series like Bea.
COMICS

