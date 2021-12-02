Pokemon Electronic Die Cast Poke Ball Replica Is 20% Off

Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone -- more commonly known as ConcernedApe -- has surprised players of the RPG meets farming sim with a few new handy features. This week, a new update for the game was released on PC. Right now, there's no word when the update will comes to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or mobile devices, but what we do have are the patch notes, which in turn reveal the aforementioned features. Barone describes the update as "small" in the patch notes, but not only does it have some new features but some important technical changes for modders."
