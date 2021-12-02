This Coastal Cottage Rental In Maine Comes With A Lobster Boat Lounge

There’s nothing better than planning a vacation (or a staycation!) in Maine. There are tons of different areas offering views for any taste. Those who love the mountains and woods can head inland to find refuge by a lake. And those who enjoy the state’s coastal views have plenty to choose from. If you’re in the coast lover’s group, we’ve got a great option to make your stay extra-lovely and unique. Just head to Machiasport tucked away in Washington County, where you’ll find the most unique rental cottage in Maine.

You'll find the Dock House in Machiasport, overlooking Holmes Bay and just a stone's throw from Long Point Nature Reserve.

Sitting just steps from the main home, this boat has been converted into a lounge area.

The small home has two bedrooms and one bathroom, offering space for four guests to enjoy some time away on the coast.

Each room is sun-filled and decorated with every detail perfectly placed.

In addition to the bedrooms, bathroom, and living space, the space also boasts a completely equipped kitchen. You can spend the weekend here without ever having to leave. Although there's plenty to enjoy in town.

You'll also have access to the Fisherman's Cottage which comes with a small workspace and bunk beds.

While we love the space, it's the lobster boat lounge that makes this place extra-special and unique!

There's plenty of space to enjoy a good book or listen to records. This is one of the most unique ways to enjoy the area that we've ever seen. There's something about the lobster boat that makes this feel like the most Maine stay ever.

When you're ready to venture out head just 350 feet to the small beach waiting for guests to enjoy! This is one Maine rental that we can't wait to explore.

The Lobster Boat Lounge Cottage varies depending on the season but you can expect to pay between $250 and $275. You can learn more about it, check availability and book your stay by visiting this page on airbnb.com.

