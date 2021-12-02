ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

A vehicle struck and injured a pedestrian on Washington Road (Augusta, GA)

 2 days ago

On Wednesday night, one person suffered injuries after getting struck by a vehicle on Washington Road.

As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place on Washington Road across from Tbonz Steakhouse of Augusta at about 9 p.m.

December 2, 2021

