A vehicle struck and injured a pedestrian on Washington Road (Augusta, GA)
Nationwide Report
On Wednesday night, one person suffered injuries after getting struck by a vehicle on Washington Road.
As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place on Washington Road across from Tbonz Steakhouse of Augusta at about 9 p.m.
Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.
A vehicle struck and injured a pedestrian on Washington Road
December 2, 2021
Comments / 0