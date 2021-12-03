There’s a movie called ‘omicron’ and the plot is freaking people out

The latest news of the omicron coronavirus variant has left many people on edge.

Also known as the B.1.1.529 variant, as named by the World Health Organisation (WHO), omicron is believed to be the most transmissible version of the virus we’ve seen yet.

With this information in mind it’s only natural that it sparked panic among many, as we enter another period of uncertainty.

So when people found out there was a 1963 movie with the same name that has a frightening plot, many freaked out.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“We are heading for hell,” one person tweeted alongside the film’s movie poster.

To be clear, the movie has nothing to do with any viruses or disease. There is no mention of a pandemic and it’s safe to say the only reason people are even talking about the film is because it shares the same name as the variant.

The movie, which is written and produced by Ufo Gregoretti, follows the story of an alien who takes over the body of a human so it can learn more information about Earth, making it easier for his race to eventually invade the planet.

Truly, it’s the perfect fear mongering story for conspiracy theorists or those who are simply just gullible when it comes to the internet’s frequent speculation about Covid-19.

“Well, what do you know? There's also a movie called omicron with a very interesting story plot :)” wrote one user.

Sharing a clip of the movie, another Twitter user tweeted, “Omicron movie. 1963. They talk about a "mark." Hmm.”

“Now I've seen this movie "omicron". It was about a dead factory worker who came back to life through something from an alien....At this point hollyweird has a contract with big pharma...Saying the quiet parts out loud...” wrote another.

So much fear has even resulted in fake movie posters being circulated online that feature photoshopped versions of eerie sci-fi movies edited with the title "The Omicron Variant.”

One person who shared the altered movie poster tweeted, “1963 movie and 58 years later we are witnessing the Omicron Variant reality!”

“How come, is this pre-planned?” asked one person in the replies to which another Twitter user simply responded, “Clearly.”

Becky Cheatle, the creator of the photoshopped movie posters has since addressed her work going viral.

“Hi. It's been brought to my attention that one of my posters is circulating on Spanish language Twitter as ‘proof’ of a Covid hoax. It's just a goof because I thought Omicron Variant sounded like a 70s sci-fi movie. Please do not get sick on account of my dumb joke. Thanks.”