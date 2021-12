NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Senior Center will provide assistance to any resident who needs help applying to the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program. Residents who are interested in applying for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) will have access to assistance at the New Britain Senior Center. The program assists lower-income households with the costs of winter heating. The CEAP is managed by the Human Resources Agency (HRA) of New Britain and annually by the State of Connecticut.

