Please Enable JavaScript

Economy

ForConstructionPros.com
 5 days ago

www.forconstructionpros.com

EatThis

5 Grocery Items Plummeting in Supply

As they battle ongoing supply chain issues, some supermarkets are using lousy tricks to fake fully stocked shelves, such as displaying cardboard cutouts of fresh produce and other groceries to "fill" in the gaps. Shortages of beloved items, including everything from breakfast bars to canned tuna, have plagued grocery stores...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ForConstructionPros.com

Cat Grade Technologies Expanded to 6- to 10-ton Mini Hydraulic Excavators

The Cat Grade technologies are available as an aftermarket option to owners of Cat next-generation mini hydraulic excavators in the 6- to 10-ton class range. Available through Cat and Sitech dealers, owners can equip the excavators with Cat Grade with Advanced 2D or Cat Grade with 3D. The field kit’s modular components facilitate quick installation, while the technology seamlessly integrates into the excavator electronics infrastructure.
CARS
ForConstructionPros.com

Alpine G40 High Performance Geared RockWheel

The G40 is suited for excavators from 20 to 50 tons and generates a maximum cutting force of 30,300 lbs. Max cutting head torque of 34,100 ft.-lbs. 190-hp input power (continuous) with a max operating pressure of 5,800 psi and required flow rate of 50 to 110 gpm.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
NECN

AWS Outage: Amazon Reports ‘Significant Recovery' of Services

Amazon’s cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Roughly five hours after numerous companies and other organizations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the...
BUSINESS
Big Country 96.9

Amazon Problem Reportedly Causes Alexa, Disney+, & Netflix Outage

If you have been having problems accessing some of your favorite websites or apps, you are not alone. According to a report by The Hill, Amazon Web Services has been having technical difficulties today. The organization, of course, provides infrastructure for Amazon's offerings like Prime Video and Alexa.. They also provide services for Disney Plus, Venmo, and Tinder.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
24/7 Wall St.

25 Modern Inventions We Really Don’t Use Anymore

Most of the technologies we use today, especially the smartphone, have completely taken over what were considered pioneering devices just a few decades ago. But almost every gadget today has an early version that changed the way people live. Advances in design and technology have removed original products from the market but not from history. […]
ELECTRONICS
WWD

Fashion Futures Returns with Hybrid Format

The upcoming event aims to provide a platform for international dialogue to solve some of the top issues in the business. The numerous challenges that the apparel industry is facing go beyond borders. The upcoming Fashion Futures event on Dec. 10 and 11 across Riyadh, New York and Paris, is aiming to provide a platform for international dialogue to solve some of the top issues in the business.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
INTERNET

