Family Relationships

Ben Affleck Says Children Need Two Parents

By Entertainment News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck says it’s important to have two parents to raise a child. The actor, who has been co-parenting his three children with Jennifer Garner...

DesignerzCentral

Ben Affleck allegedly furious, shocked over ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s engagement

Ben Affleck was allegedly shocked and furious after learning that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was already engaged, a report says. Ben Affleck has reignited his romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. They have been packing on the PDA in multiple outings. However, an outlet claimed he wasn’t happy after learning about Jennifer Garner’s rumored engagement.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Smiles As He Watches J.Lo Leaves His House In A Gucci Fiat — Photos

Ben Affleck looked lovingly at his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as she drove away from his house in a Gucci-branded car. See the sweet snaps!. Ben Affleck has been spotted smiling while watching his love Jennifer Lopez leave his house. The Oscar winner gazed lovingly at the 2020 Super Bowl Half Time star as she drove away from his Los Angeles home in a black Gucci branded Fiat. He cut a casual figure in a black crewneck sweater while Jen looked chic in a white turtleneck with a pair of gold hoop earrings and her hair pulled back into a messy bun.
LOS ANGELES, CA
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

What Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Body Language Says About Their Rekindled Romance

The aughts are back. And with it comes the revival of one of the 2000’s favorite couples: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (a.k.a. Bennifer 2.0). It’s a been a while, so here’s a refresher: Jen and Ben first got together after filming Gigli in 2002 and what a time it was. J.Lo celebrated their love with her song "Dear Ben" on the This Is Me album, and he was in the "Jenny From The Block" music video, too. Then, they got engaged later that year. But, just days before the epic nuptials were supposed to happen, they called it off. Soon after, they ended their relationship altogether. Since then, each has gotten married, had kids, and gotten divorced. Fast forward to 2021, and J.Lo almost married Alex Rodriguez, while Ben dated Ana de Armas. Following their respective breakups, however, Jen and Ben rekindled their spark.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Ben Affleck knows he has a second chance — with J. Lo and at life

Ben Affleck knows a thing or two about second chances. A new interview with the actor is largely centered around the idea of using second chances to learn and grow from what he describes as a great deal of pain and shame — whether for himself, for his own father, or, of course, in regards to his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan to Spend the Holidays

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are looking forward to the holidays. A source tells ET that the couple is "still planning on spending Christmas together and are wanting to make it as special as possible for the kids." Both Affleck and Lopez have children from previous relationships; the actor shares...
CELEBRITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Insider says Jennifer Lopez feels romance with Ben Affleck is 'truly meant to be'

Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez reportedly feels like her rekindled relationship with actor Ben Affleck is "truly meant to be."According to Fox News, Lopez and Affleck spent time together over the Thanksgiving holiday as the singer dealt with an "intense" past few weeks. "It's been...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Why George Clooney Was Worried About Directing Ben Affleck In The Tender Bar

Any good co-worker knows that being mindful of your colleagues is an important part of keeping the workplace safe for all. Even a big time actor/director like George Clooney understands that, which explains what made him worried about directing Ben Affleck in his next film, The Tender Bar. As Affleck is a recovering alcoholic, and the film revolves around his character tending bar in the ‘70s, it felt like a particularly delicate equation. Through results, and past remarks from the actor question, nothing could have been further from the truth.
CELEBRITIES
/Film

The Reason Ben Affleck Passed On Directing Man Of Steel

Once upon a time, many eons ago, directors could pass on making a superhero movie or admit the genre doesn't interest them, and it didn't need to be a Big Deal. Such was the case back in 2010, when Ben Affleck affirmed that he declined to helm "Man of Steel," unaware the film (which was known as merely "Untitled Superman Reboot" at that point) would launch a franchise that he would eventually become a major part of.
MOVIES
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Spent Thanksgiving With Ben Affleck and Their Families

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent their first major holiday together since reuniting as a couple, celebrating Thanksgiving in Los Angeles. They were joined by her kids, twins Max and Emme, who she had with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Lopez flew in from British Columbia where she'd been filming Netflix thriller The Mother. An insider told People that she was relieved to be back with her boyfriend and family.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Ben Affleck Knows His Relationship with Jennifer Lopez Is a "Great Story"

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the biggest comeback relationship of 2021—but Affleck is remaining humble about it. In a new interview for WSJ. Magazine published Wednesday, the actor opened up to Michael Hainey about scoring a second shot with Lopez. "I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me," Affleck told Hainey. "And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that."
CELEBRITIES

