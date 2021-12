A little more than a month after teasing the automaker’s first-ever electric car, Subaru has now fully unveiled the Solterra SUV. Designed and produced in partnership with Japanese compatriot Toyota, the new Solterra draws heavily from the bZ4X, sharing many of the same external features such as the entirety of its midsection. The front end is the most distinct, with a faux grille outline on top of a larger lower grille accompanied by two round fog lights, creating a more off-road and rugged aesthetic to reflect Subaru’s brand. The rear also gets a few adjustments, including a more distinct separation between the two taillights as well as two short red tails by the bottom reflecting the automaker’s traditional design language.

CARS ・ 18 DAYS AGO