Primary plasma cell leukemia: consensus definition by the International Myeloma Working Group according to peripheral blood plasma cell percentage

Encephalitis has an estimated prevalence of â‰¤0.01%. Even with extensive diagnostic work-up, an infectious etiology is identified or suspected in <50% of cases, suggesting a role for etiologically unclear, noninfectious processes. Mild encephalitis runs frequently unnoticed, despite slight neuroinflammation detectable postmortem in many neuropsychiatric illnesses. A widely unexplored field in humans, though clearly documented in rodents, is genetic brain inflammation, particularly that associated with myelin abnormalities, inducing primary white matter encephalitis. We hypothesized that "autoimmune encephalitides" may result from any brain inflammation concurring with the presence of brain antigen-directed autoantibodies, e.g., against N-methyl-D-aspartate-receptor NR1 (NMDAR1-AB), which are not causal of, but may considerably shape the encephalitis phenotype. We therefore immunized young female Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice lacking the structural myelin protein 2"²-3"²-cyclic nucleotide 3"²-phosphodiesterase (Cnp) with a "cocktail" of NMDAR1 peptides. Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice exhibit early low-grade inflammation of white matter tracts and blood"“brain barrier disruption. Our novel mental-time-travel test disclosed that Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice are compromised in what"“where"“when orientation, but this episodic memory readout was not further deteriorated by NMDAR1-AB. In contrast, comparing wild-type and Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice without/with NMDAR1-AB regarding hippocampal learning/memory and motor balance/coordination revealed distinct stair patterns of behavioral pathology. To elucidate a potential contribution of oligodendroglial NMDAR downregulation to NMDAR1-AB effects, we generated conditional NR1 knockout mice. These mice displayed normal Morris water maze and mental-time-travel, but beam balance performance was similar to immunized Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’. Immunohistochemistry confirmed neuroinflammation/neurodegeneration in Cnpâˆ’/âˆ’ mice, yet without add-on effect of NMDAR1-AB. To conclude, genetic brain inflammation may explain an encephalitic component underlying autoimmune conditions.
