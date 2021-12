Las Vegas, Nevada – Nov. 22, 2021 – Top international athletes make their way to the famous Las Vegas National Horse Show (LVNHS) every year to vie for top honors in the highly anticipated $150,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup CSI4*-W. After an incredible 2021 season, winning several international classes and making her Nations Cup debut just a few months before, M. Michael Meller was pleased to present Natalie Dean with the M. Michael Style Award. Meller and QBS Equestrian are proud to continue to support this famed horse show through the Style Award.

