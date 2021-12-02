This Is the ‘Gossip Girl’ We Know and Love

The revival of the iconic series has its own issues, but its strengths propel it forward from the original. The CW’s “Gossip Girl,” based on the 2002 novel of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar, was one of the most popular teen dramas to hit television. The original television series, which first aired in September 2007, starred Blake Lively (Serena Van Der Woodsen) and Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf). Set in the heart of New York’s Upper East Side, the show details the adventures of a group of young, attractive and ridiculously wealthy teenagers. The original “Gossip Girl” shines a hot spotlight on the rivalry between best friends Serena and Blair, portraying the ups and downs inside the friendship dating from the final years of high school into their adulthood. The sultry sensation of a show had its fanbase in a chokehold, and its effect on pop culture hasn’t been matched since — although HBO Max is taking a swing at reviving the cult classic. However, fans of the original aren’t too happy with the new reboot.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO