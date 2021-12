Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has been hit by an across-the-board escalation in the coronavirus. He said Monday that the upswing is driven by the delta variant that remains the main adversary in the fight against COVID-19. Beshear says new coronavirus cases reported statewide during the weekend and on Monday totaled nearly 4,900. The three-day death toll from the virus was 198.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO