Welcome a Buon Natale at Casa Italiana Italian Cultural Center this Saturday, Dec. 4

 2 days ago
Welcome a Buon Natale at Casa Italiana Italian Cultural Center this Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021!

All are welcome to a Festa Natale at Casa Italiana Italian Cultural Center in Burien, starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Enjoy an Italian Bake Sale, festive chestnut roasting, Italian imports shopping, toe tapping music by the Rigatones, and top it off with a grand Christmas tree lighting.

Come discover the warm and inviting Casa Caffee espresso, pastry and sandwich bar. Stroll through cultural displays depicting some of Seattle’s Italian cultural heritage (a rich one indeed) and learn about all the future plans as this incredible gem of a center continues to grow and evolve.

BUY A BRICK

Those in the know will snap up the chance to buy a brick for the new Piazza del Popolo which will be built in the courtyard of the Casa Italiana. This is the PERFECT gift for someone who has everything and it will keep on giving for years to come. Proudly emblazoned with your family name, you will surely smile each time you visit and exercise well deserved bragging rights! Bricks are $100 each and proceeds will go to the Piazza project.

Please visit https://casaitalianacc.org/casa-bricks/ for more information.

You don’t need to be Italian to delight in all the center has to offer, with so much to enjoy, you’ll find Divertimento per tutta la famiglia! It’s not to be missed.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center, 13028 1st Ave S., Burien, WA 98168:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged local audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

