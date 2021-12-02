ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE – ONLINE in SPANISH!

By Kjell Elmer
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago

City of Seattle

Purchasing and Contracting

Invite you to the Workshop in Spanish

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLEONLINE in SPANISH!

WHEN: First Friday of the month, 2 – 3 p.m. December 3, 2021

WHAT: Is your firm interested in doing business with the City of Seattle? Would you like to learn more about City Purchasing and Contracting? Then join the online presentations on Doing Business with the City of Seattle.

COST: Free to attend – no registration required – just join online.

DETAILS:

  • Find out if the City of Seattle buys the type of product/service you offer
  • Learn about City bid processes for your product/service
  • Learn about contracting opportunities
  • Learn about the City’s Public Works contracting process
  • See how to access online plans and specifications for public works construction projects
  • Learn about the City’s women- and minority-owned business (WMBE) resources

When it’s time, join your Webex meeting here. Meeting number (access code): 146 734 5462 Meeting password: s5sNbR2x7GF Workshop Link Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-206-207-1700,,1467345462## United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388,,1467345462## United States Toll

Join by phone

+1-206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

Global call-in numbers

Join from a video system or application

Dial 1467345462@seattle.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business Dial 1467345462.seattle@lync.webex.com

************SPANISH VERSION*************

Ciudad de Seattle

Compras y Contratacion

Los invita al TALLER EN ESPAÑOL

COMO HACER NEGOCIOS CON LA CIUDAD DE SEATTLE – VIRTUAL EN LINEA

Registracion es Gratis y no se require reservacion. Solo entre en linea.

Cuando: Primer Viernes del mes – Diciembre 3, 2021)

Hora: 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

¿Está interesada en hacer negocios con la ciudad de Seattle? ¿Le gustaría aprender más sobre compras y contrataciones con la ciudad de Seattle? Entonces acompañenos para recibir información sobre como hacer negocios con la Ciudad de Seattle

  • Averigue si la Ciudad de Seattle compra el tipo de producto/servicio que usted ofrece
  • Aprenda sobre los procesos de licitación de la Ciudad de Seattle para su producto/servicio
  • Aprenda sobre el proceso de contratación de obras públicas de la Ciudad de Seattle
  • Aprenda sobre oportunidades que ofrece la Ciuadd de Seattle a través de contratación
  • Aprenda sobre el programa para Empresas Pertenecientes a Mujeres o Minorias (WMBE)
  • Como registrarse en el directorio de negocios de la Ciudad de Seattle (OBD)

Codigo de acceso para el taller: 146 734 5462

Taller clave: s5sNbR2x7GF

Para entrar al taller con celular

+1-206-207-1700,, 1467345462##

+1-408-418-9388,, 1467345462##

Para entrar al taller con celular

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Upcoming Seattle Home Fairs

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (RSVPs are appreciated.) Learn how to prevent landslides on your property. Learn about tree rules and how we enforce our tree codes. Learn about accessory dwelling unit rules, permitting, and addressing issues. 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. (RSVPs are appreciated.) Learn how to protect your home...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Shop to the Beat: Artists and Small Businesses Apply Now

Shop to the Beat is accepting applications! The program, run by the City’s Office of Economic Development, matches musicians and small retail businesses to provide in-store performances during peak hours, help increase foot traffic and sales for retailers, and provide competitive pay for musicians who were significantly impacted by the pandemic. Apply for Shop to the Beat by December 17!
KING COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

With Increased Demand for COVID-19 Boosters, Mayor Durkan and Partners Announce Expanded Hours at Amazon South Lake Union Clinic

SEATTLE (December 2, 2021) – Following the launches of the City’s three clinics in South Lake Union, West Seattle, and Rainier Beach, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and community partners announced extended hours for the South Lake Union clinic at the Amazon Meeting Center. Today’s announcement follows the news that the CDC is now recommending boosters for every individual age 18 and older to help protect against the Omicron variant.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, Washington

Design Review Program Updates

For the past year our Design Review team has been hard at work striving towards a more inclusive process for historically underserved communities in Seattle, while at the same time creating automated process to reduce repetitive tasks that drain time and resources. With an eye and ear towards making Design...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Members Sought for Seattle’s Design Review Boards

Passionate about design or architecture? Mayor Jenny Durkan is looking for qualified candidates to fill 14 upcoming openings on the City of Seattle’s Design Review Boards. Board members evaluate the design of new buildings based on citywide and neighborhood-specific design guidelines. The boards review large mixed-use developments, multifamily housing, and commercial projects. The volunteer positions will start on April 4, 2022, when retiring board members’ terms expire.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Proof of Built Green Certification Needed for the Seattle Green Building Standard

We’ve been working to identify completed projects that have not provided proof of Built Green 4-Star or better certification that is required when using the Green Building Standard. The incentive applies when a development exceeds a minimum floor area, includes building a second accessory dwelling unit, or when extra floor area or height is pursued. If you are unsure whether this applies to your project, please refer to the approved permit plans or the Green Building Commitment letter that was signed during permit review.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

HSD Releases 2022 Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA)

The City of Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) is pleased to issue its 2022 Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) related to the following investments:. This notice provides an overview of HSD’s impending funding opportunities for 2022 with a brief description of the service areas for each opportunity, anticipated funding amounts, release dates, and contract start dates. Once finalized, HSD will issue detailed funding opportunities for each investment.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espa#Clave#Webex#United States Toll Global#Microsoft#Ciudad De Seattle Compras#Virtual#Primer Viernes Del Mes
Seattle, Washington

2022 Fee Changes

The Seattle City Council recently adopted the 2022 budget, including legislation that implements SDCI fee changes in 2022. For the second consecutive year, SDCI will not implement an across-the-board increase in fees but instead will continue decreasing a number of fees. On January 1, 2022, changes to electrical, refrigeration and...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Improved Public Comments Tool

We’ve launched a new tool to help customers more easily submit public comments. Customers can use the Seattle Services Portal to submit public comments online and attach supporting photos and documents. You can now browse a map of all active land use and early design guidance records accepting comments or use the map to search for a project by address or record number.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan Issues New Executive Order Leveraging City Funds to Support Impacts of Major Infrastructure Projects on Communities at Risk of Displacement

Starting with Sound Transit’s West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions (WSBLE) project, this Executive Order encourages Sound Transit to consider community benefits in addition to light rail in the Chinatown-International District (CID) Seattle (December 1, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today signed an Executive Order directing City departments to...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

New Land Use Fees and Payments Report

We’ve created a new Seattle Services Portal detailed fees and payments report that includes:. You do not need to be logged into the Seattle Services Portal to access this report. You can access this new report for any Master Use Permit (LU, EG) record type by clicking on the Reports dropdown menu.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle and Community Partners Host Home for the Holidays Events in December to Continue Downtown Recovery

SEATTLE (December 1, 2021) – Building off this summer’s highly successful “Welcome Back Weeks,” Mayor Jenny A. Durkan announced today that the City will be enlisting creative community partners to host “Home for the Holidays,” a series of holiday activations in Pioneer Square, Pacific Place, Japantown, and Chinatown-International District. In partnership with the Downtown Seattle Association, the City of Seattle’s “Welcome Back Weeks” attracted an estimated 30,000 people downtown, hired hundreds of creative workers to activate public and historic arts and culture spaces and stimulated tens of thousands of new dollars in spending at small businesses.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan Announces Municipal Match Partnership with Washington State Opportunity Scholarship to Strengthen STEM Pathways for Seattle Promise Scholars

Scholarships of Up to $22,500 Available to Strengthen Financial Supports for Students Pursuing STEM and Healthcare Careers. SEATTLE (November 18) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan, DEEL, and partners from education, philanthropy and STEM industries announced a new partnership with the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship (WSOS) to strengthen pathways to college and career advancement for Seattle Promise scholars pursuing jobs in the trades, Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and health care. Seattle is the first city in Washington State to become a municipal partner for this competitive scholarship, ensuring Seattle Promise scholars have access to continued financial aid and support as they successfully complete the Seattle Promise program and transition to furthering their education at another institution.
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle, Washington

January 1, 2022, Street Use Hourly Rate and Permit Fee Updates

On January 1, 2022, the Street Use hourly review and inspection rate and permit fees will change. The goal of our hourly rate and permit fee updates is to ensure full cost recovery to maintain service levels and align updates with policy goals to support businesses, homeowners, affordable housing, and improved livable communities.
POLITICS
Seattle, Washington

Benu Community Home and Friendship Heights Tiny House Village open, adding 197 new units of non-congregate shelter

The City of Seattle has opened over 350 new units of non-congregate shelter over the last three months. Today, the Human Services Department (HSD) announced the opening of two new shelters for people experiencing homelessness, Benu Community Home, a 24/7 enhanced shelter, and Friendship Heights Tiny House Village. Together, they are anticipated to serve over 200 people experiencing homelessness providing wraparound onsite services and a pathway to permanent housing. These projects continue the recent surge in investments by the City to provide safe spaces for hundreds of people living unsheltered during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and as winter approaches.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Final Draft 2022 Annual Action Plan

The City of Seattle announces the release of the Final Draft 2022 Annual Action Plan (AAP) to the 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development. The Draft 2022 AAP includes guidance for the allocation of an estimated $17.8 million of federal grant and program revenue funds [$9,607,578 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, $4,304,865 in HOME program funds, $801,321 in Emergency Shelter Grant Program (ESG) funds, and $3,150,304 in Housing Opportunity for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) funds] from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Reminder: It’s Landslide Season! Are You Prepared?

Landslide season is here, so the City of Seattle is urging residents to take preventive measures to protect themselves and their property from possible landslides. Did you know that most landslides occur between the months of November and March? As snow melts and rainfall continues to increase throughout the winter, the threat of landslides will continue to rise.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

As Cases Surge Across the Country, City of Seattle Prepares to Protect Against COVID-19 During Holidays

Residents Should Plan Ahead for Increased Testing Demand as People Gather Inside for the Holidays; Eligible Residents Should Schedule COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment. As cases surge across the country with significant outbreaks in the Midwest and Northeast, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan encouraged Seattle residents to plan ahead to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 by getting a booster if 18+ and getting tested if they feel any symptoms or are at risk of exposure. 87.5% of residents 12+ have begun vaccinations in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

774
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy