DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE – ONLINE in SPANISH!
City of Seattle
Purchasing and Contracting
Invite you to the Workshop in Spanish
DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE –ONLINE in SPANISH!
WHEN: First Friday of the month, 2 – 3 p.m. December 3, 2021
WHAT: Is your firm interested in doing business with the City of Seattle? Would you like to learn more about City Purchasing and Contracting? Then join the online presentations on Doing Business with the City of Seattle.
COST: Free to attend – no registration required – just join online.
DETAILS:
- Find out if the City of Seattle buys the type of product/service you offer
- Learn about City bid processes for your product/service
- Learn about contracting opportunities
- Learn about the City’s Public Works contracting process
- See how to access online plans and specifications for public works construction projects
- Learn about the City’s women- and minority-owned business (WMBE) resources
When it’s time, join your Webex meeting here. Meeting number (access code): 146 734 5462 Meeting password: s5sNbR2x7GF Workshop Link Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+1-206-207-1700,,1467345462## United States Toll (Seattle)
+1-408-418-9388,,1467345462## United States Toll
Join by phone
+1-206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)
+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll
Join from a video system or application
Dial 1467345462@seattle.webex.com
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business Dial 1467345462.seattle@lync.webex.com
************SPANISH VERSION*************
Ciudad de Seattle
Compras y Contratacion
Los invita al TALLER EN ESPAÑOL
COMO HACER NEGOCIOS CON LA CIUDAD DE SEATTLE – VIRTUAL EN LINEA
Registracion es Gratis y no se require reservacion. Solo entre en linea.
Cuando: Primer Viernes del mes – Diciembre 3, 2021)
Hora: 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
¿Está interesada en hacer negocios con la ciudad de Seattle? ¿Le gustaría aprender más sobre compras y contrataciones con la ciudad de Seattle? Entonces acompañenos para recibir información sobre como hacer negocios con la Ciudad de Seattle
- Averigue si la Ciudad de Seattle compra el tipo de producto/servicio que usted ofrece
- Aprenda sobre los procesos de licitación de la Ciudad de Seattle para su producto/servicio
- Aprenda sobre el proceso de contratación de obras públicas de la Ciudad de Seattle
- Aprenda sobre oportunidades que ofrece la Ciuadd de Seattle a través de contratación
- Aprenda sobre el programa para Empresas Pertenecientes a Mujeres o Minorias (WMBE)
- Como registrarse en el directorio de negocios de la Ciudad de Seattle (OBD)
Codigo de acceso para el taller: 146 734 5462
Taller clave: s5sNbR2x7GF
Para entrar al taller con celular
+1-206-207-1700,, 1467345462##
+1-408-418-9388,, 1467345462##
Para entrar al taller con celular
