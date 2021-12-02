City of Seattle

Purchasing and Contracting

Invite you to the Workshop in Spanish

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE –ONLINE in SPANISH!

WHEN: First Friday of the month, 2 – 3 p.m. December 3, 2021

WHAT: Is your firm interested in doing business with the City of Seattle? Would you like to learn more about City Purchasing and Contracting? Then join the online presentations on Doing Business with the City of Seattle.

COST: Free to attend – no registration required – just join online.

DETAILS:

Find out if the City of Seattle buys the type of product/service you offer

Learn about City bid processes for your product/service

Learn about contracting opportunities

Learn about the City’s Public Works contracting process

See how to access online plans and specifications for public works construction projects

Learn about the City’s women- and minority-owned business (WMBE) resources

When it’s time, join your Webex meeting here. Meeting number (access code): 146 734 5462 Meeting password: s5sNbR2x7GF Workshop Link Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-206-207-1700,,1467345462## United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388,,1467345462## United States Toll

Join by phone

+1-206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

Global call-in numbers

Join from a video system or application

Dial 1467345462@seattle.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business Dial 1467345462.seattle@lync.webex.com

************SPANISH VERSION*************

Ciudad de Seattle

Compras y Contratacion

Los invita al TALLER EN ESPAÑOL

COMO HACER NEGOCIOS CON LA CIUDAD DE SEATTLE – VIRTUAL EN LINEA

Registracion es Gratis y no se require reservacion. Solo entre en linea.

Cuando: Primer Viernes del mes – Diciembre 3, 2021)

Hora: 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

¿Está interesada en hacer negocios con la ciudad de Seattle? ¿Le gustaría aprender más sobre compras y contrataciones con la ciudad de Seattle? Entonces acompañenos para recibir información sobre como hacer negocios con la Ciudad de Seattle

Averigue si la Ciudad de Seattle compra el tipo de producto/servicio que usted ofrece

Aprenda sobre los procesos de licitación de la Ciudad de Seattle para su producto/servicio

Aprenda sobre el proceso de contratación de obras públicas de la Ciudad de Seattle

Aprenda sobre oportunidades que ofrece la Ciuadd de Seattle a través de contratación

Aprenda sobre el programa para Empresas Pertenecientes a Mujeres o Minorias (WMBE)

Como registrarse en el directorio de negocios de la Ciudad de Seattle (OBD)

Codigo de acceso para el taller: 146 734 5462

Taller clave: s5sNbR2x7GF

Para entrar al taller con celular

+1-206-207-1700,, 1467345462##

+1-408-418-9388,, 1467345462##

Para entrar al taller con celular