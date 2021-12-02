Pandemic demand creates growth opportunity for domestic vaccine companies

Reliance on purpose-built cordless phones for communications leads to continuous demand for DECT and VoWLAN/Wi-Fi phones, says Frost & Sullivan. Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis of the global desktop and cordless phone market finds that revenues will likely drop to $2.13 billion by 2027 from $2.79 billion in 2020 due to the increased popularity of other types of endpoints such as PC and mobile communications, the rise of newer generations of workers that have rarely used a desk phone, and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. However, increased migration by enterprises to hosted/cloud-based communications solutions due to remote work is expected to help grow the demand for the internet protocol (IP) desktop phones segment in the coming years. Similarly, reliance on purpose-built cordless phones for communications and collaboration across verticals such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and the public sector will lead to continued demand for digital enhanced cordless telecommunications (DECT) and voice over wireless local area network (VoWLAN)/Wi-Fi phone segments.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO