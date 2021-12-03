ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

David Spero, RN

By David Spero, RN
WebMD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Spero, RN, became a writer and health coach after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1989. He writes books and blogs about living with chronic illness and the social causes of illness. A married father of two and grandfather of one, Spero is active in causes including health care, peace,...

blogs.webmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Four Months After Giving Birth, This Mother of Two Was Diagnosed With Terminal Bowel Cancer, Something Her Doctors Misdiagnosed as Irritable Bowel Syndrome; Know the Symptoms of Bowel Cancer

A woman had just given birth in 2019 when she was told that she has terminal bowel cancer, something her doctors misdiagnosed as irritable bowel syndrome. She had several rounds of treatment and even “beat” the cancer, but in January, she found out the disease had spread. Many bowel cancer,...
CANCER
Republic Monitor

Diabetes: Watch Out For These Two Signs of High Blood Sugar When You Pee

Anyone with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes will experience hyperglycemia in which blood sugar levels would go at dangerously high levels for long periods. The National Health Services advise people experiencing hyperglycemia to immediately seek medical care. So how do you know that you have high blood sugar levels? Experts say two symptoms can be observed when using the toilet.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Spero
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Sugar?

If you have diabetes, managing symptoms is critical to your health. Your diet plays a vital role in regulating your blood sugar. What you drink matters as much as what you eat. Learn more about how drinking water and blood sugar are connected. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic health condition...
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Steroids#Long Day#Good Doctor#Rn Preventing#Ms
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
MedPage Today

Dementia Tied to Resting Heart Rate

Higher resting heart rate (RHR) was linked to greater dementia risk and faster cognitive decline independent of cardiovascular disease in a study of more than 2,000 older adults in Sweden. People with RHR of 80 bpm or higher had a 55% increased risk of developing dementia compared with people whose...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effectiveness of anti-obesity medications approved for long-term use in a multidisciplinary weight management program: a multi-center clinical experience

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Randomized clinical trials have proven the efficacy and safety of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved anti-obesity medications (AOMs) for long-term use. It is unclear whether these outcomes can be replicated in real-world clinical practice where clinical complexities arise. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness and side effects of these medications in real-world multidisciplinary clinical practice settings.
WEIGHT LOSS
WebMD

Vaccinated Patients with Omicron Variant Don’t Have Complications: Doctors

Dec. 1, 2021 -- A South African doctor treating patients who tested positive for the Omicron variant said Tuesday that vaccinated people don’t appear to have complications so far. Monitoring complications could provide an early indicator of whether the current COVID-19 vaccines are effective in protecting against serious illness from...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy