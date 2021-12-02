ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basmah Ali

By Basmah Ali
WebMD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasmah Ali has been living with Crohn's disease for 18 years. She is working toward becoming a certified wellness coach and loves sharing food and lifestyle tips on Instagram. Ali is a part of Girls With Guts, an organization addressing obstacles women of color encounter while living with inflammatory bowel disease....

blogs.webmd.com

oneedm.com

Ali Asghar Shah, a Rising Talent From Pakistan

Ali Asghar Shah is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, producer, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. His latest single release titled, “If You” takes his unique sound to the most EDM route he’s ever been on. “If You” is a perfect mixture of emotional EDM passion with pure high intensity head smashing festival energy. Beginning with an angelic sampled vocal over heavenly chords make for one spiritually electronic introduction. As the song progresses every listener is offered a variety of sounds that can take them on any direction. But once the beat drops all breaks loose and a soul shaking bass commands the track.
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
sciencealert.com

Do Babies Cry in The Womb? Ultrasounds Show Something Strange Going On

Beginning in the second trimester of pregnancy, an expecting parent may feel their unborn baby kicking, rolling over, and even hiccupping. But is it known whether babies can start crying before they're born?. Although pregnant people can't feel this movement, research suggests that babies do seem to start practicing for...
Popculture

Selena Gomez Makes Rare Comment to Fan Criticizing Her Drinking Following Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez made a rare comment addressing a fan's complaint in her most recent TikTok. In her latest video, the pop star stitched her reaction to a post from Dr. Dawn Bentel explaining the definition of "heavy" drinking. "The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women," Bentel explains in the video as Gomez is seen cringing sheepishly.
Republic Monitor

How to Lose Belly Fat? Here Are 6 Tips for a Flatter Stomach

Belly fat or visceral fat is a nuisance that makes clothes feel tight and is a major risk factor for serious health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Although losing this fat is difficult, experts have found some ways to get rid of it and keep a flatter stomach for a healthier body.
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
EatThis

The #1 Worst Breakfast to Eat If You Have Diabetes, Says Dietitian

Over 10.5% of the U.S. population has been diagnosed with diabetes as of 2020, and over 34.5% of U.S. adults are prediabetic, making diabetes an extremely serious issue for Americans today. Although fixed factors like age, genetics, and environment can affect your chances of getting diabetes, things like high blood...
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Bluntly Responds to Commenter Who Accused Her of Drinking Heavily After Her Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez posted a jokey video about drinking on TikTok, where she mock-showed dismay when Dr. Dawn Bantel cited the CDC’s definition of heavy drinking as eight drinks or more for women per week. But one user took the joke seriously—and prompted Selena to set the record straight that, no, she doesn’t actually drink that much, especially following her kidney transplant and lupus diagnosis.
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
TVShowsAce

Lisa Vanderpump Suffers Another Tragic Loss

Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd suffered another tragic loss. The couple shared that they are mourning the loss of their dog, Rumpy Pumpy. Vanderpump took to Instagram to share a photo of her beloved dog. He sadly passed away from cancer after the couple returned from a trip to London.
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
spring.org.uk

2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
spring.org.uk

3 Glasses Of This Drink Can Double Weight Loss

A few glasses each day can help to increase weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking three cups of low-fat milk each day can double weight loss, new research finds. Obese and overweight women in the study dropped 10 pounds in 8 weeks when they drank a pint-and-a-half of low-fat milk every day, along with following a diet.
