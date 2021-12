Torties are known to have strong-willed and hot-tempered personalities, and Nyla’s feisty attitude proves that to be true. This 3-year-old lady was certainly showing her more spirited side when she first arrived at the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County. Nyla was very unhappy in her kennel, and she let us know. Since moving her to an office where she can freely roam with other cats, however, we’ve gotten to see her from a new perspective.

KENT COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO