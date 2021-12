Outlook: We have a Fed chief committed to preventing inflation from becoming entrenched--as a top priority. We have a president who will release oil from the Strategic Reserve and has ground troops looking into gasoline price gouging. We just got a $1 trillion infrastructure bill with more, possibly, to come. Wow. This is more action than we have seen in a long time. The last time was 2018 when Trump started the trade war with China. If you’d like a readable summary, check out the Peterson Institute, which knows more about trade than anyone on the planet.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO