Boston, MA

Fort Point Channel floodgate . . . Northern Avenue Bridge . . . think of the possibilities

Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI read with interest John Chesto’s article about the floodgate proposed for Fort Point Channel (“Plan sees Fort Point Channel blocking floods,” Page A1, Nov. 24). I greatly admire the vision of the Boston Water and Sewer...

www.bostonglobe.com

Related
hngnews.com

Possible infrastructure spending needs to include bridges

It’s probably not on any long-term list of capital improvements, or even on any (or very few) alders’ radars, but bridges need to be on the minds of the City of Sun Prairie in the event the city gets any federal transportation aid. There are several reasons for this, but...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
roadsbridges.com

NO. 1 BRIDGE: Cline Avenue Bridge

The new Cline Avenue Bridge is an elevated expressway in Northwest Indiana that connects State Highway 912 to I-90, crossing over the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal in East Chicago, Indiana. The new bridge is on an existing alignment and replaces a structurally deficient bridge that was closed in November...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
mynortheaster.com

10th Avenue Bridge "Pandemic project" reopens to traffic

Dozens gathered as local leaders spoke and acknowledged the 10th Avenue Bridge’s official reopening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Referred to as a true “pandemic project,” since it began in March of 2020 and coincided with the state lockdown, the new bridge design has added a bike lane, repaired the deteriorated concrete components brought on by leaking drainage elements and replaced a water main originally suspended under the bridge with a new one in a tunnel running underneath the Mississippi River.
TRAFFIC
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
Laredo Morning Times

'Significant' flaws: Partially built Beltway 8 Bridge over Houston Ship Channel will be demolished due to design errors

Harris County commissioners voted Tuesday to demolish and rebuild parts of the under-construction Beltway 8 bridge over the Houston Ship Channel after the original designs were found to have "significant" flaws. The setback will cost the county $291 million, including $50 million to demolish some sections that have already been built, according to the Houston Chronicle's Dug Begley.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
eastoncourier.news

South Park Avenue Bridge Reconstruction Completed

Today First Selectman David Bindelglass and town officials held the ribbon cutting for the South Park Avenue bridge, which they are happy to open before winter. Selectmen Kristi Sogofsky and Bob Lessler were there, along with Norm Nagy of Nagy Brothers Construction and Bruce Bombero, assistant town engineer, as well as police Captain Jon Arnold and several neighbors.
TRAFFIC
phillyyimby.com

Cleared Site Awaits Construction of 426-Unit Complex at 918 North Delaware Avenue in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has revealed that little progress, if any, has been made over the past few months at the multi-building mixed-use complex planned at 918 North Delaware Avenue in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia. Designed by L2Partridge and developed by Core Realty, the development, also known as 918-80 North Delaware Avenue, will consist of five seven-story buildings as well as a minor single-story one. The complex will hold a total of 418,480 square feet of space and offer 426 residential units.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Floodgate#Fort Point Channel
Tulsa World

Peoria Avenue at 32nd Street closed into the summer for bridge replacement

Peoria Avenue just south of 31st Street will be closed to through traffic until July while the city replaces the Crow Creek bridge. Demolition work began earlier this week. City Engineer Paul Zachary said the city had hoped to allow traffic around the construction site but that doing so would have added significant time and cost to the project.
TULSA, OK
WCAX

Kimball and Marshall Avenue bridge now open

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Kimball Avenue and Marshall Avenue bridge is now open. The city of South Burlington says crews will still be continuing to work along the road edge for another couple weeks. Drivers should expect delays and the road to be reduced to one lane, at...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
theislandnow.com

Denton Avenue Bridge reconstruction on pause during dispute

The LIRR Expansion Project is contractually mandated to be finished in 2022, but a dispute over a bridge is threatening to delay completion. As part of the $2.6 billion project, the Denton Avenue Bridge in Garden City is to be removed and replaced in order to accommodate a third track being added to the Main Line from Floral Park to Hicksville.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Traffic
Politics
CBS LA

Newsom Announces Plans To Expand Stretch Of Interstate 15 By Next Summer

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced plans to temporarily expand Interstate 15 between the state-line and Barstow to ease traffic during peak hours. The project, which is estimated to cost $12 million, will begin mid-Spring 2022 and will be completed by next summer, according to a news release issued by his office. The project will entail utilizing the shoulder as a third lane after it is repaved and re-striped. “This five-mile stretch of highway is a critical piece of infrastructure for not only our two states, but for the whole country. However, the hours of traffic deters tourism and goods movement,” said Governor Newsom. “While this is just a temporary solution, the expansion is crucial for continued economic health and resilience in the region and beyond. I thank Governor Sisolak for his continued focus and partnership on this and other shared priorities for Californians and Nevadans.” The third lane, once completed, will be utilized during peak hours. Newsom said in a news conference that the state planned to initiate parallel solutions as well.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
crozetgazette.com

Crozet Avenue Reduced to One Lane for Bridge Replacement

An eight-month headache is getting underway near downtown Crozet as VDOT workers prepare to rehabilitate a substandard bridge over Lickinghole Creek on Crozet Avenue. A short span near Oak Drive will be closed, one lane at a time, during the $2.2 million project that was supposed to begin in the spring of 2022 but will be done now and followed by the Rt. 240/250 roundabout project at Mechums River. VDOT says the existing concrete span bridge was built in 1921 and carries approximately 7,100 vehicles daily, according to 2017 data.
CROZET, VA
hattiesburgms.com

Kimball Avenue Pedestrian Bridge Closed for Repairs

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Based on the recommendation from a third-party structural engineer and bridge inspection team, the City will close the Kimball Avenue pedestrian bridge for repair. The repair is estimated to take three months and will cost approximately $50,000. Repair work will address the pilings and the caps of...
HATTIESBURG, MS
CBS New York

FEMA Extends Application Deadline For New Jersey Residents Affected By Ida

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents recovering from Hurricane Ida have more time to apply for federal assistance. FEMA has extended its deadline from Monday, Dec. 6, to Wednesday, Jan. 5. WEB EXTRA: How To Report Storm Damage, Find Shelter, Food, Mental Health Support & More Residents in 12 New Jersey counties can seek funds for home repairs, rental assistance and property loss not covered by insurance. Applications can be completed in person and online.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston Globe

Listed: For $8.7m, a mansion on Lake Winnipesaukee’s Governor’s Island

It may be the off-season at Lake Winnipesaukee, but at 59 Broadview Terrace in Gilford, N.H., it doesn’t have to be. With heated driveways and walkways, five fireplaces, and radiant heat throughout the first floor, the 8,446-square-foot property is ready to handle a harsh New England winter. The six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom...
GILFORD, NH

