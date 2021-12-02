ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Numbers Down

By Jay Caldwell
WJON
WJON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last weekend was the first weekend of muzzleloader deer hunting in the state of Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the DNR is reporting that nearly 1,800 deer were shot this past weekend which is down about 100 deer from last year. Schmitt says...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Minnesota DNR Extends CWD Testing in Brainerd Lakes Area

BRAINERD -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will continue to test deer for Chronic Wasting Disease in the Brainerd Lakes area a wild deer tested positive for the disease. The DNR says of the 1,234 deer harvested this fall in that area only one tested positive for the disease.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota DNR Certifies New State Record for Muskie

MILLE LACS -- An angler caught a muskellunge weighing 55 pounds, 14 ounces, from Mille Lacs Lake that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as a weight-based state record. The previous record was a 54-pound muskie caught from Lake Winnibigoshish in 1957. Although news of the fish has...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Entering the World of Ice Fishing

The popularity of ice fishing is undoubtedly growing by leaps and bounds. Many outdoor enthusiasts are finding this winter sport to be both entertaining and rewarding. The question I often get relates to the basic equipment necessary to get started. Although there was a time when anglers were somewhat confused...
HOBBIES
WJON

Brainerd Named the “Best Ice Fishing City in America”

My Facebook feed was a steady stream over the weekend of anglers sharing that they are back on the ice for the winter fishing season. The cold weather has had avid fishers on the edge of their seat waiting for the ice to be thick enough to drill a hole into and catch their limits.
BRAINERD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Brainerd, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
WJON

Wintry Weather Causes Dangerous Travel in Some States

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ A strong storm that created blizzard-like conditions in several Upper Midwest states left behind more than a foot of snow in some places, closed an interstate and dozens of schools and contributed to numerous accidents, including one that was fatal. A slick highway in Beltrami County,...
DULUTH, MN
WJON

Minnesota DNR Lifting Deer Importation Ban

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is lifting the ban on the importation and movement of farmed deer in Minnesota. The temporary emergency rule was put into place on October 11th after discovering a Wisconsin farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease had shipped 387 white-tailed deer to farms in seven states, including Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

More At-Home Rapid Tests Available for Minnesota’s School-Age Children

According to news on Governor Walz's website, the current numbers for children vaccinated against COVID-19 show that 24% of Minnesota children between the ages of 5 and 11 have had at least one shot, 4% are fully vaccinated, and around 56% of 12 to 15-year-olds are fully vaccinated. 61% of 16-17-year-olds are also fully vaccinated, according to the latest numbers as of December 3rd, 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Experience Holiday Trains and Christmas Markets in Minnesota

Holiday festivals are everywhere in the state of Minnesota here in early December. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She highlighted many ways people throughout the state and can enjoy the holidays. In Duluth, the Christmas Express goes from Lake Superior to and from the Duluth Depot. While onboard guests will experience carolers, hear a holiday story and have the opportunity to visit Santa. The Christmas City Express runs select weekends through December. The annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be virtual for 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Deer Season#Hunting Season#Outdoor News#Dnr
WJON

Must-See! Guide To Local Central MN Light Displays

If you're looking for a good holiday light display, look no further! You've definitely come to the right place. Check out all of the local holiday and Christmas displays in our area. If you know of a light display that's not on this list, let us know about it. Fill out the form below. And, keep coming back. We'll keep updating this list all season long!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Ice Castles Returning to Minnesota Community This Winter

NEW BRIGHTON -- After taking last year off, the Ice Castles are returning to Minnesota. This year's winter playground will be in New Brighton. Ice Castles Founder Brent Christensen says every castle they create is a little different, but you can expect to see a lot of your favorite features.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Slow Start to Snow Season in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- We're now into early December and our lawns are still looking pretty green, thanks to the mild temperatures and lack of any significant snow. The National Weather Service says here in St. Cloud we've officially had just 2.1 inches of snow so far this season. Normally we'd have about 8.2 inches of snow by now. Last year by this date we already had 15.8 inches of snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Sartell-St. Stephen Extends Winter Break

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district is extending its winter break. The school board held a special meeting Friday morning and designated Wednesday, December 22nd as an addition to the winter break schedule. Their winter break will now run from December 22nd through January 2nd, with classes resuming on January 3rd.
SARTELL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
WJON

St. Cloud Taking Over Licensing Manufactured Home Parks

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is taking over the licensing and inspections of manufactured home parks. They are currently regulated by the Minnesota Department of Health. City Health Director Matt O'Brien says the change is being made because of increasing complaints at the three parks in the city's limits over the past year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Minnesota’s Favorite Christmas Movie Is An Undisputed Classic

Have you ever found yourself stranded on a desert island of opinion, only to find there were more like you on the other side of the island? That's how I feel right now... vindicated. For years I have said Jingle All The Way was my all time favorite Christmas movie,...
WJON

Is “Ships Across the Ocean” a Uniquely Minnesotan Childhood Game?

When I was in elementary school, my friends and I made up our own schoolyard game. Swing Soccer Kickball, we called it. The game was exactly what it sounded like -- a combination of soccer and kickball played on the swingset. Like in kickball, players were divided into two teams. One team would start at the swings, where they would try to kick a soccer ball that was pitched (or rolled) to them from a pitcher's mound. If they missed the ball as it rolled underneath them, that was considered a strike; three strikes and they were out. If the kicker successfully kicked the ball then they had to jump off the swing and run to first base and round all the bases if they could. The next kicker would take a turn until the pitcher had struck out three kickers. Team would then swap infield and outfield. Considering we were only in third or fourth grade, I still think the idea was pretty ingenious of us, and even all these years later I'm surprised it hasn't become an officially-recognized sport yet.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Waite Park Receives Grant to Help Re-Establish K9 Program

WAITE PARK -- The Waite Park police department is trying to re-establish their K9 program. Police Chief Dave Bentrud says they recently received a $7,500 grant through the AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop program. This program helps police departments throughout the United States buy police dogs. Waite Park has...
WJON

Are You Working One Of The Four Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota?

I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations not in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Granite City Classic Basketball Event Will Feature a Record Amount of Teams

This year's Granite City Classic boys and girls basketball event December 29-30 in St. Cloud will feature a record amount of teams. Breakdown Sports USA organizes and runs the event. Justin Hegna from Breakdown Sports USA joined me on WJON this week. He says this will be the biggest basketball event in the country with 70 varsity teams and more than 150 lower levels teams. Hegna says:
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

MnDOT Once Again Asking Minnesotans to Help Name 8 Snowplows

ST. PAUL -- Minnesotans are once again asked to get creative as MnDOT kicks off it's second annual "Name a Snowplow" contest. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says because of last year's success, they are inviting you to again help name another eight snowplows within their fleet (one for each of their districts).
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy