It's arguably the biggest game to be played in Ann Arbor since the arrival of Jim Harbaugh back in 2015, and it's set to take place in less than a week. While the matchup between No. 5 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State is always one that garners national interest, this year's contest has taken on a whole new level of significance. With just one game remaining in the 2021 regular season, the Big Ten East will be decided when the two programs meet on Saturday - with the winner punching its ticket to Indy.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO