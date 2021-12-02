ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Junior Hockey WC: We will try to play attacking hockey, says India's Coach Graham Reid

dallassun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 2 (ANI): After a solid 1-0 win against Belgium in the quarter-final match of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021, defending champions India will take on Germany in the semi-finals on Friday at the iconic Kalinga Stadium. Speaking ahead of the match,...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

61 Passengers On 2 Flights From South Africa To Netherlands Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sixty-one passengers on two Friday flights from South Africa to the Netherlands tested positive for COVID-19, Dutch officials said Saturday. On Sunday, public health officials confirmed that at least 13 were cases of the omicron variant. The cases were discovered among passengers who arrived at Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport on KLM...
WORLD
BBC

Pakistan: Islamists against Muhammad cartoons stage comeback

Last month, Pakistan lifted a ban on the hardline Islamist party, Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), which has been the face of anti-France protests over the reprinting of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. The TLP's jailed leader, as well as hundreds of his supporters, were released and the party will now be allowed to participate in mainstream politics. Many fear that the move has implications not just for Pakistan's politics but also for the wider region and the rest of the world.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey India#Hockey Team#Junior Hockey Wc#Bhubaneswar Lrb#Ani#Indian
Daily Mail

South Africa says it is being 'punished' for 'excellent science' as nations around the world ban flights from the country after it detected Omicron variant

South Africa today said it should be 'applauded not punished' for detecting the super mutant Omicron Covid variant. The strain makes vaccines at least 40 per cent less effective against transmission than they are against Delta, according to experts, but scientists believe jabs still prevent it causing severe disease and hospitalisations.
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

South Africa and Korea arrive in Bhubaneswar for Junior Hockey WC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 20 (ANI): South Africa and Korea arrived in Bhubaneswar on Saturday for the much-awaited FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021. Grouped in Pool A, along with Belgium, Chile, and Malaysia, South Africa are in for a challenging start in the group stage. "It's...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

16 teams ready to battle it out for FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior WC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 22 (ANI): The stage is set in Bhubaneswar as the 16 participating teams prepare to battle it out for top honours at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021, which is scheduled to begin on November 24. All four teams in their respective...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hockey Junior WC: Stalwarts Manpreet Singh, Sreejesh send special message to Indian colts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 23 (ANI): Having watched closely the India Colts train for the Men's Junior World Cup 2021, India senior team skipper Manpreet Singh and ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh reflected their thoughts on the side's preparedness. Defending Champions India will look to retain their trophy as the FIH...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

FIH Junior Hockey WC: Team India ready to kickstart campaign against France

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 23 (ANI): Defending champions India will kick off their campaign at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 against France in a Group B match on Wednesday. Speaking to media ahead of the encounter, India chief coach Graham Reid gave his thoughts on...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

FIH Hockey Men's Junior WC: Hosts India stumble to 4-5 loss against France

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 24 (ANI): Hosts India stumbled to a 4-5 loss against world number 26 France in their opening game of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 on Wednesday. For India, Uttam Singh and Sardar Singh got on the scoring sheet. Sanjay converted three...
WORLD
olympics.com

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Which is the most successful team?

Two-time champions India will defend their title at the 2021 Men's Junior Hockey World Cup slated to get underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from November 24. India has been drawn with Canada, France and Poland in Pool B. Their campaign will begin against the French side on the opening day.
SPORTS
olympics.com

India drub Canada 13-1 in FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup pool match

The Indian hockey team outclassed Canada 13-1 in their Pool B match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Thursday. This was the second-highest number of goals scored in a single match at a men’s junior World Cup since Spain beat the USA 17-0 earlier in the day.
SPORTS
thedallasnews.net

Pak unable to digest Captain Abhinandan shot down their frontline aircraft with an outdated one: Indian Defence experts

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The conferment of Vir Chakra on Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman came as a huge embarrassment to Pakistan, said Indian Defence experts pointing out that Pakistan could not digest the fact that despite flying an outdated aircraft- MiG-21, Varthaman shot down Pakistan's frontline aircraft F-16.
INDIA
dallassun.com

FIH Men's Junior WC: Defending champs India edge past Belgium, to play Germany in semis

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 1 (ANI): Defending champions India edge past Belgium into the semi-final of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday. Sharda Nand Tiwari's 21st-minute goal became the only difference between the two sides at the Kalinga Stadium. India will now clash with...
WORLD
BBC

Zambia crocodile attack: Amelie Osborn-Smith to return to UK

A teenager who was badly injured when a crocodile clamped on to her leg and tried to drag her under the water is to return to the UK, her father has said. Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, from Andover, Hampshire, was whitewater rafting on Tuesday on the Zambezi river in Zambia. Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Poets and Quants

Living On Locust: Iceland LIV – Lauder Intercultural Venture

Sub-zero experiences, breakfast in an original Viking voyage ship, and shark tasting were all engaging activities in Iceland. Here, I learned about leadership, gender nuances, and technology. While COVID-19 is not completely eradicated, The Lauder Institute has resumed academic-related travel. Coming to Iceland to participate in this multicultural exchange, known as the Living Intercultural Venture (LIVs) was an incredible experience. In general, LIVs are structured to have cultural, educational, and professional components; these excursions can complement students’ research, recruiting pursuits, or intellectual curiosity. Students in the Lauder program must complete two LIVs as a graduation requirement. Because these intercultural learning ventures are a graduation requirement, there are excursions offered to Alaska, Poland, Ukraine, Israel, Senegal, and India. While there are various trip destinations offered, I chose to participate in the trip to Iceland.
LIFESTYLE
atlanticcitynews.net

Nine international travellers test positive for COVID at Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Nine international travellers, including one from South Africa, who arrived at Mumbai International Airport between November 10 - December 2 have tested positive for COVID-19, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday. The BMC has sent the samples of the patients for genome...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy