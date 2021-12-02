ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists use stem cells to create models of pre-embryos

By LAURA UNGAR
harrisondaily.com
 4 days ago

Scientists are using human stem cells to create a structure that mimics a pre-embryo and can serve as a research alternative to a real one....

harrisondaily.com

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Finally Discovered Why The Brain Consumes So Much Energy, Even at Rest

The human brain gobbles up to 10 times more energy than the rest of the body, eating through 20 percent of our fuel intake on average when we're resting. Even in comatose patients who are said to be 'brain dead', only two to three times less energy is consumed by the brain. It's one of the great mysteries of human neuroscience: why does a largely inactive organ continue to require so much power? A new study pins the answer to a tiny and secret fuel-guzzler, hiding within our neurons. When a brain cell passes a signal to another neuron, it does so via a...
SCIENCE
KION News Channel 5/46

World’s first living robots can now reproduce, scientists say

By Katie Hunt (CNN) The US scientists who created the first living robots say the life forms, known as xenobots, can now reproduce -- and in a way not seen in plants and animals. Formed from the stem cells of the African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis) from which it takes its name, xenobots are less The post World’s first living robots can now reproduce, scientists say appeared first on KION546.
ENGINEERING
SlashGear

Scientists use AI to design self-replicating xenobots from frog cells

Last year, a team of scientists announced the development of “living robots,” a new type of organism made using cells harvested from frog embryos. That same team is back with an update on these “robots,” which they call xenobots, detailing a new scientific milestone: the ability to self replicate using existing cells.
ENGINEERING
Medagadget.com

3D Blood Vessel Map Reveals Location of Stem Cells

Scientists at Johns Hopkins used a combination of molecular labeling and imaging techniques to create a three-dimensional map of the blood vessels in the mouse skull. Their approach also reveals niches where stem cell populations lurk, which could help researchers to understand how blood vessels and cells behave in various states of disease or injury. The researchers are interested in tissue engineering to replace lost bone, and their new methodology could allow them to understand how interventions to repair bone defects in the skull, such as biomaterial implants, are working.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists create new ultrahard diamond glass

It is the hardest known glass with the highest thermal conductivity among all glass materials. Scientists synthesized a new ultrahard form of carbon glass with a wealth of potential practical applications for devices and electronics. It is the hardest known glass with the highest thermal conductivity among all glass materials....
CHEMISTRY
enplugged.com

Use of Mono Mac 6 Cells in Scientific Study

Mono Mac 6 (MM6) is a human monocytic cell line commonly used as an in vitro model to demonstrate the actions of monocytes. This cell line highly resembles mature blood monocytes. They have several similar features such as CD 14 antigen expression, phagocytotic ability, and the functional ability to produce cytokines. However, there still are some differences between Mono Mac 6 cells and human blood monocytes. A study that compares the production of cytokines by MM 6 cells in response to various stimulants to that of mature monocytes in peripheral blood mononuclear cells, shows that MM 6 cells lack the ability to express IFN-α. This cell line is a potent cytokine producer, with deficient capacity to produce IFN.
SCIENCE
cell.com

β-catenin links cell seeding density to global gene expression during mouse embryonic stem cell differentiation

Cell density influences expression of thousands of genes in embryonic stem cells. Low seeding density augments differentiation efficiency via β-catenin. β-catenin works in tandem with Tcf7l1 for lineage marker induction. •. Esrrb opposes the action of β-catenin and Tcf7l1 by repressing their targets. Abstract. While cell density is known to...
SCIENCE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Scientists Use Laser to Manipulate Antimatter

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. In March, scientists published a paper on an experiment that...
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

Scientists Create Vegan Cheese from Algae

A Singapore-based company called Sophie’s BioNutrients has made a vegan cheese that actually tastes like the real thing. The creators of this product use algae to create that realistic-tasting cheese that all vegans crave with all of the flavor, but none of the dairy. It has that slightly tangy taste...
SCIENCE
mskcc.org

Discovery of a Stem-like T Cell in Type 1 Diabetes Holds Potential for Improving Cancer Immunotherapy, Sloan Kettering Institute Scientists Say

To an immunologist, autoimmune diseases like Type 1 diabetes are the polar opposite of cancer. In the former, the immune system goes into overdrive and attacks the body’s own organs in a relentless manner, eventually causing disease; with cancer, the immune system shuts down and fails to mount an aggressive attack to stop cancer from forming.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Stem cells promote recovery regeneration in mice with a rare muscle disease

Muscle dystrophy describes a set of diseases that causes the weakening and loss of muscle. Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy is a rare disease that is the result of a mutation in one or more three COL6 genes, resulting in the loss of the protein collagen VI. Patients begin to show severe muscle weakness shortly after birth and can struggle to breathe without a respirator before reaching school age. No cure exists, and all treatments are symptomatic, only slightly delaying the muscle degeneration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Human embryo models research may pave the way for improved IVF rates – study

New research on human embryo models paves the way for improving the success rate of IVF and creating a new non-hormonal, user-friendly contraception, a study suggests.While hormonal contraceptives have been successfully used for a long time by many women, they can have side-effects, and their efficiency decreases if they are not faithfully taken on a daily basis.Additionally, some women, such as breast cancer survivors, cannot be subjected to hormonal treatments.In the new study, human blastoids – structures that mimic the early human embryo – are shown to replicate key phases of early development of the human embryo, including the attachment...
SCIENCE
coolhunting.com

Scientists Created a Regenerating Bacterial Ink for 3D Printers

A new study published in the journal Nature Communications revealed that scientists created an ink from the toxic microbe E coli. These researchers found that when growing and feeding E coli bacteria, it secreted an ink made of living cells, which they then they used to plug into 3D printers. This project, while still underway, holds greater implications with regard to the future of sustainable, self-producing buildings—on Earth and in space. Because the living material is self-generating, scientists are hoping to use this research to build autonomous, renewable infrastructures that can adapt to their environments—even those in space, where resources are scarce. “Imagine creating buildings that heal themselves,” says one of the authors of the research, Dr Joshi. The future of this research may still be uncertain, but it’s clear that living materials are full of hopeful potential. Learn more about this at The New York Times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
technologynetworks.com

Scientists Create Xenobots That Can Reproduce

To persist, life must reproduce. Over billions of years, organisms have evolved many ways of replicating, from budding plants to sexual animals to invading viruses. Now scientists at the University of Vermont, Tufts University, and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University have discovered an entirely new form of biological reproduction—and applied their discovery to create the first-ever, self-replicating living robots.
ENGINEERING
biospace.com

How Scientists Turned Frog Embryos into Living, Self-Replicating Robots

Scientists at the University of Vermont, Tufts University, and Harvard University's Wyss Institute of Biologically Inspired Engineering, who built xenobots, the world's first living robots, have discovered that the very same organisms they made in 2020 have the ability to create new versions of themselves by banding together. A report...
ENGINEERING
NIH Director's Blog

NIH scientists discover new B cell that tempers autoimmunity

Researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI) have identified, isolated, and characterized a unique population of B cells that tamps down the immune system, reducing chronic inflammation. Infusions of purified IL-27 regulatory B cells (I27-Breg ) reduced symptoms in mouse models of multiple sclerosis (MS) and the eye disease autoimmune uveitis. The research suggests the cells may play a role in future human therapies. NEI is part of the National Institutes of Health.
CANCER

