The new Call of Duty: Warzone map coming to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game is a lot smaller than COD players thought it was going to be based on previous leaks, rumors, and even official teases. How big exactly the new Warzone map is, we don't know, but we do have an image of it, and it doesn't look very big and is noticeably smaller than previous and official teases suggested. And as you may remember, leaks once claimed it would be bigger than Verdansk, but it looks like either this leak was inaccurate or, more probably, it was reduced in size over time due to development and resource issues.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO